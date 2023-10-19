Twin Falls Park is under construction until the end of the year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — There’s been a growth in population in Idaho and a lot more people wanting to get outside and recreate. Because of this, Idaho Power is working to improve and enhance our recreational facilities, including Twin Fall’s Park.

If you’ve been down to the falls recently, you may have noticed a few closure signs, that’s because the park is under construction. Idaho Power launched its project to widen the single road that leads to the park into a two lane began in early September and is anticipated to last until the end of the year, if weather permitting. To increase the roadway, Idaho power has already excavated rocks on the hillside.

“This Twin Falls project with the road widening going from the single lane to the two-lane width will be better for two-way traffic, truck and trailer, better for public safety, and for access to the boat launch area to the restroom building,” said Senior Resource Professional, Erik Bird. “Theirs going to be a new stairway as well, and overall, it will accommodate better traffic flow.”

Despite the park being closed for construction, the viewpoint is still open to the public during the day.

“The overlook area is still open during normal visiting hours. But access beyond the restrooms are restricted,” said Education & Outreach, Angela Miller. “Its very visibly noticed; we have signs where it says you can’t go. And anyone that try to gain water access, that is still not something that we’re doing. We’re following the state of Idaho’s guidelines on that.”

Idaho Power is asking the public to please respect the back area of the park for the construction effort and to remain out of the area for safety reasons.

