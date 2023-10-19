Twin Falls/Kimberly volleyball win district championships; Wednesday Idaho prep district volleyball scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wednesday night was full of volleyball action, including two district championship matches.

All the scores from Wednesday night can be found below.

4A Great Basin Championship

Twin Falls 3, Canyon Ridge 0

The Bruins hosted their crosstown rivals in the championship contest which was shaping up to be an instant classic.

Twin Falls, however, showed off why they were the top seed in the tournament and would sweep their crosstown rivals 3-0, as they secured their second conference title in three years.

With the win, the Bruins earned themselves a spot in the 4A State Tournament starting next weekend at Post Falls High School.

Canyon Ridge will host Burley on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. The winner will join the Bruins in the state tournament.

The Bobcats earned their game Thursday as they beat both Minico and Wood River on Wednesday.

3A Sawtooth Central Championship

Kimberly 3, Filer 1

The top-seeded Bulldogs hosted the Wildcats Wednesday night in the title game.

Filer lost to Kimberly on Tuesday but earned themselves a rematch as they swept Gooding 3-0 on Tuesday.

Despite their best efforts, they would fall to Kimberly once again, as the Bulldogs would emerge victorious 3-1 and book their ticket to the state tournament.

Kimberly Stats:

Mallory Kelsey: 21 kills, 30 digs

Hope Ward: 14 kills, 18 digs

Macy Dille: 8 kills

Ani Bruning: 6 kills

Emerson Heatwole: 29 digs, 5 aces

Kadrian Klingler: 27 assists

Tarissa Plew: 15 assists

Filer Stats:

Hazel Fischer: 15 kills, 23 digs, 1 ace, 1 block

Allie Bishop: 13 kills, 1 dig, 1 block

Reese Hills: 9 kills

Faith Robinson: 45 assists, 15 digs, 1 block, 4 kills

Izzy Brown: 19 digs, 1 kill

