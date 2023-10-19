Advertise with Us
Two of Idaho’s universities report record enrollment for fall semester

The University of Idaho and Idaho State University report record freshman enrollment for fall semester.
By Gina Jameson
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:32 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The University of Idaho in Moscow, and Idaho State University in Pocatello are both reporting record freshman enrollment for the fall semester of the 2023 - 2024 school year.

The University of Idaho stated that the U of I has the second largest freshman class in the college’s recorded history.

Idaho’s only land grant college reports that 1,849 new students enrolled for the 2023-2024 school year; and overall enrollment for the UI is 11,849 students for this year, which is up from last year. In addition to the boost in enrollment, the school is ranked as the “Best Value Public University in the West” according to a new ranking by the U.S. News and World Report publication, and second in the nation behind the University of North Carolina.

Meanwhile, further south, Idaho State University also reports record enrollment and retention numbers among its student body this year. In a report released Wednesday, ISU officials state that 1,759 new freshman students enrolled for this school year, which is up 25.6 percent compared to last fall. ISU also reports that student retention is at 74 percent, which breaks a previous record set in the fall of 2014. The school reports that retention rates have increased 10 percent of a three-year period.

