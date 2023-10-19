WEEK 9: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

WEEK 0 → WEEK 1→ WEEK 2→ WEEK 3→ WEEK 4→ WEEK 5→ WEEK 6→ WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The final week of the regular season is here and a handful of teams are facing off to the top spot in their respective conferences.

In KMVT’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, the (7-1) Twin Falls Bruins make the trip to Rupert to take on the (6-2) Minico Spartans. Both teams hold a 4-0 conference record; meaning it’s winner take all for the 4A Great Basin crown.

Two other teams are going head-to-head for the SHIP. For the two-team 2A Canyon Conference, it’s all about that one win. The (5-3) Wendell Trojans see if they have what it take to take down the #1 ranked (8-0) Declo Hornets. Both teams should represent in the state playoffs, but for any Trojan or Hornets fan, this game means much more than state seeding.

In other action around southern Idaho; (6-2) Canyon RIdge and (3-5) Burley square off for the 3rd and 4th spot for the Great Basin: (5-2) Lighthouse takes on (5-2) Murtaugh for 2nd place in the 1A-D1 Snake River Conference: #2 ranked (6-1) Camas County has the 1A-D2 Sawtooth Conference pretty much wrapped up, but the Mushers will take on a scrappy (5-2) Dietrich Blue Devils looking for a better seat to the big dance.

Tune into KMVT’s News at 10 for Friday Night Blitz; all the scores and highlight from a busy night from across southern Idaho.

KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.

4A

Great Basin Conference Standings

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - TWIN FALLS 4-0 7-1 2 - MINICO 4-0 6-2 3 - CANYON RIDGE 2-2 6-2 4 - BURLEY 2-2 3-5 5 - MOUNTAIN HOME 0-4 2-6 6 - JEROME 0-4 0-8 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

4A: WEEK 9 ACTION

FINAL GAME OF THE WEEK

FRI - 10/20/23 @ Minico - 7:00 PM

(CONFRENCE CHAMPIONSHIP) TWIN FALLS (7-1) MINICO (6-2)

FINAL FRI - 10/20/23 @ Burley - 7:00 PM

(conference game) CANYON RIDGE (6-2) BURLEY (3-5)

FINAL FRI - 10/20/23 @ Mountain Home - 7:00 PM

(conference game) JEROME (0-8) MOUNTAIN HOME (2-6)

4A: WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL

4A - WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL

(idahosports.com)

10-17-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Bishop Kelly 8-0 62 1ST 2 - Hillcrest 8-0 55 2ND 3 - Pocatello 4-2 33 3RD 4 - Twin Falls 7-1 19 T-5TH 5 - Skyline 5-3 14 4TH Others receiving votes: Minico 9, Skyview 2, Canyon Ridge 1

3A

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - KIMBRELY 3-0 8-0 2 - BUHL 2-1 5-3 3 - WOOD RIVER 2-2 4-5 4 - GOODING 1-2 2-6 5 - FILER 0-3 0-8 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

3A: WEEK 9 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 10/20/23 @ Buhl - 7:00 PM

(conference game) FILER (0-8) BUHL (5-3)

FINAL FRI - 10/20/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00 PM

(conference game) GOODING (2-6) KIMBERLY (8-0)

BYE WEEK NEXT WEEK WOOD RIVER (4-5) Pending At-Large Bid

3A: WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL

3A - WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL

(idahosports.com)

10-17-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Sugar-Salem 7-0 65 1ST 2 - Homedale 8-0 52 2ND 3 - Kimberly 8-0 36 3RD 4 - Weiser 7-1 29 4TH 5 - Teton 6-1 11 5TH Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 2

2A

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - DECLO 0-0 8-0 2 - WENDELL 0-0 5-3 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

2A: WEEK 9 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 10/20/23 @ Declo - 7:00 PM

(CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP) WENDELL (5-3) DECLO (8-0)

2A: WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL

2A - WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL

(idahosports.com)

10-17-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Declo 8-0 64 1ST 2 - West Side 5-2 47 2ND 3 - North Fremont 6-1 39 3RD 4 - Melba 6-1 32 4TH 5 - Nampa Christian 5-2 12 5TH Others receiving votes: Bear Lake 1

1A-D1

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - OAKLEY 5-0 6-1 2 - LIGHTHOUSE 3-2 5-2 3 - MURTAUGH 3-2 5-2 4 - VALLEY 3-3 4-4 5 - CAREY 2-3 2-5 6 - GLENNS FERRY 1-4 2-5 7 - RAFT RIVER 1-4 2-5 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D1: WEEK 9 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 10/20/23 @ Notus - 6:00 PM

(non-conference game) VALLEY (4-4) NOTUS ()

FINAL FRI - 10/20/23 @ Glenns Ferry - 7:00 PM

(conference game) OAKLEY (6-1) GLENNS FERRY (2-5)

FINAL FRI - 10/20/23 @ Murtaugh - 7:00 PM

(conference game) LIGHTHOUSE (5-2) MURTAUGH (5-2)

FINAL FRI - 10/20/23 @ Raft River - 7:00 PM

(conference game) CAREY (2-5) RAFT RIVER (2-5)

1A-D1: WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL

1A-D1 - WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL

(idahosports.com)

10-17-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Oakley 6-1 64 1ST 2 - Logos 7-0 52 2ND 3 - Butte County 7-1 38 4TH 4 - Kamiah 6-1 17 5TH 5 - Grace 5-2 16 3RD Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 4, Potlatch 4

1A-D2

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - CAMAS COUNTY 4-0 6-1 2 - HAGERMAN 3-1 6-2 3 - DIETRICH 3-1 5-2 4 - CASTLEFORD 1-3 2-5 5 - HANSEN 1-3 1-6 6 - SHOSHONE 0-4 0-7 --- RICHFIELD (JV SCHEDULE) --- 0-0 3-3 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D2: WEEK 9 ACTION

FINAL FRI - 10/20/23 @ Dietrich - 7:00 PM

(conference game) CAMAS COUNTY (6-1) DIETRICH (5-2)

FINAL FRI - 10/20/23 @ Hansen - 7:00 PM

(conference game) CASTLEFORD (2-5) HANSEN (1-3)

FINAL FRI - 10/20/23 @ Shoshone - 7:00 PM

(conference game) HAGERMAN (6-2) SHOSHONE (0-7)

1A-D2: WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL

1A-D2 - WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL

(idahosports.com)

10-17-23 WIN/LOSS POINTS PREVIOUS 1 - Kendrick 6-0 65 1ST 2 - Camas County 6-1 51 2ND 3 - Mullan/St. Regis 7-1 34 4TH 4 - Rockland 5-2 18 5TH 5 - Council 5-3 10 N/A Others receiving votes: Hagerman 9, Garden Valley 7, Dietrich 1

