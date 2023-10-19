Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

WEEK 9: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

OCT. 20th
WEEK 9: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
WEEK 9: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights(KMVT-NEWS)
By Joey Martin
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:16 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WEEK 0WEEK 1WEEK 2WEEK 3WEEK 4WEEK 5WEEK 6WEEK 7WEEK 8WEEK 9

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The final week of the regular season is here and a handful of teams are facing off to the top spot in their respective conferences.

In KMVT’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, the (7-1) Twin Falls Bruins make the trip to Rupert to take on the (6-2) Minico Spartans. Both teams hold a 4-0 conference record; meaning it’s winner take all for the 4A Great Basin crown.

Two other teams are going head-to-head for the SHIP. For the two-team 2A Canyon Conference, it’s all about that one win. The (5-3) Wendell Trojans see if they have what it take to take down the #1 ranked (8-0) Declo Hornets. Both teams should represent in the state playoffs, but for any Trojan or Hornets fan, this game means much more than state seeding.

In other action around southern Idaho; (6-2) Canyon RIdge and (3-5) Burley square off for the 3rd and 4th spot for the Great Basin: (5-2) Lighthouse takes on (5-2) Murtaugh for 2nd place in the 1A-D1 Snake River Conference: #2 ranked (6-1) Camas County has the 1A-D2 Sawtooth Conference pretty much wrapped up, but the Mushers will take on a scrappy (5-2) Dietrich Blue Devils looking for a better seat to the big dance.

Tune into KMVT’s News at 10 for Friday Night Blitz; all the scores and highlight from a busy night from across southern Idaho.

KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.

4A

Great Basin Conference Standings

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - TWIN FALLS4-07-1
2 - MINICO4-06-2
3 - CANYON RIDGE2-26-2
4 - BURLEY2-23-5
5 - MOUNTAIN HOME0-42-6
6 - JEROME0-40-8
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

4A: WEEK 9 ACTION

FINALGAME OF THE WEEK
FRI - 10/20/23 @ Minico - 7:00 PM
(CONFRENCE CHAMPIONSHIP)
TWIN FALLS (7-1)
MINICO (6-2)
FINALFRI - 10/20/23 @ Burley - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
CANYON RIDGE (6-2)
BURLEY (3-5)
FINALFRI - 10/20/23 @ Mountain Home - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
JEROME (0-8)
MOUNTAIN HOME (2-6)

4A: WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL

4A - WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL
(idahosports.com)
10-17-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Bishop Kelly8-0621ST
2 - Hillcrest8-0552ND
3 - Pocatello4-2333RD
4 - Twin Falls7-119T-5TH
5 - Skyline5-3144TH
Others receiving votes: Minico 9, Skyview 2, Canyon Ridge 1

3A

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - KIMBRELY3-08-0
2 - BUHL2-15-3
3 - WOOD RIVER2-24-5
4 - GOODING1-22-6
5 - FILER0-30-8
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

3A: WEEK 9 ACTION

FINALFRI - 10/20/23 @ Buhl - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
FILER (0-8)
BUHL (5-3)
FINALFRI - 10/20/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
GOODING (2-6)
KIMBERLY (8-0)
BYE WEEKNEXT WEEK
WOOD RIVER (4-5)Pending At-Large Bid

3A: WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL

3A - WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL
(idahosports.com)
10-17-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Sugar-Salem7-0651ST
2 - Homedale8-0522ND
3 - Kimberly8-0363RD
4 - Weiser7-1294TH
5 - Teton6-1115TH
Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 2

2A

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - DECLO0-08-0
2 - WENDELL0-05-3
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

2A: WEEK 9 ACTION

FINALFRI - 10/20/23 @ Declo - 7:00 PM
(CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP)
WENDELL (5-3)
DECLO (8-0)

2A: WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL

2A - WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL
(idahosports.com)
10-17-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Declo8-0641ST
2 - West Side5-2472ND
3 - North Fremont6-1393RD
4 - Melba6-1324TH
5 - Nampa Christian5-2125TH
Others receiving votes: Bear Lake 1

1A-D1

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - OAKLEY5-06-1
2 - LIGHTHOUSE3-25-2
3 - MURTAUGH3-25-2
4 - VALLEY3-34-4
5 - CAREY2-32-5
6 - GLENNS FERRY1-42-5
7 - RAFT RIVER1-42-5
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D1: WEEK 9 ACTION

FINALFRI - 10/20/23 @ Notus - 6:00 PM
(non-conference game)
VALLEY (4-4)
NOTUS ()
FINALFRI - 10/20/23 @ Glenns Ferry - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
OAKLEY (6-1)
GLENNS FERRY (2-5)
FINALFRI - 10/20/23 @ Murtaugh - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
LIGHTHOUSE (5-2)
MURTAUGH (5-2)
FINALFRI - 10/20/23 @ Raft River - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
CAREY (2-5)
RAFT RIVER (2-5)

1A-D1: WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL

1A-D1 - WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL
(idahosports.com)
10-17-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Oakley6-1641ST
2 - Logos7-0522ND
3 - Butte County7-1384TH
4 - Kamiah6-1175TH
5 - Grace5-2163RD
Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 4, Potlatch 4

1A-D2

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - CAMAS COUNTY4-06-1
2 - HAGERMAN3-16-2
3 - DIETRICH3-15-2
4 - CASTLEFORD1-32-5
5 - HANSEN1-31-6
6 - SHOSHONE0-40-7
--- RICHFIELD (JV SCHEDULE) ---0-03-3
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

1A-D2: WEEK 9 ACTION

FINALFRI - 10/20/23 @ Dietrich - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
CAMAS COUNTY (6-1)
DIETRICH (5-2)
FINALFRI - 10/20/23 @ Hansen - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
CASTLEFORD (2-5)
HANSEN (1-3)
FINALFRI - 10/20/23 @ Shoshone - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
HAGERMAN (6-2)
SHOSHONE (0-7)

1A-D2: WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL

1A-D2 - WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL
(idahosports.com)
10-17-23		WIN/LOSSPOINTSPREVIOUS
1 - Kendrick6-0651ST
2 - Camas County6-1512ND
3 - Mullan/St. Regis7-1344TH
4 - Rockland5-2185TH
5 - Council5-310N/A
Others receiving votes: Hagerman 9, Garden Valley 7, Dietrich 1

