WEEK 9: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
OCT. 20th
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The final week of the regular season is here and a handful of teams are facing off to the top spot in their respective conferences.
In KMVT’s Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week, the (7-1) Twin Falls Bruins make the trip to Rupert to take on the (6-2) Minico Spartans. Both teams hold a 4-0 conference record; meaning it’s winner take all for the 4A Great Basin crown.
Two other teams are going head-to-head for the SHIP. For the two-team 2A Canyon Conference, it’s all about that one win. The (5-3) Wendell Trojans see if they have what it take to take down the #1 ranked (8-0) Declo Hornets. Both teams should represent in the state playoffs, but for any Trojan or Hornets fan, this game means much more than state seeding.
In other action around southern Idaho; (6-2) Canyon RIdge and (3-5) Burley square off for the 3rd and 4th spot for the Great Basin: (5-2) Lighthouse takes on (5-2) Murtaugh for 2nd place in the 1A-D1 Snake River Conference: #2 ranked (6-1) Camas County has the 1A-D2 Sawtooth Conference pretty much wrapped up, but the Mushers will take on a scrappy (5-2) Dietrich Blue Devils looking for a better seat to the big dance.
Tune into KMVT’s News at 10 for Friday Night Blitz; all the scores and highlight from a busy night from across southern Idaho.
KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.
4A
Great Basin Conference Standings
|4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - TWIN FALLS
|4-0
|7-1
|2 - MINICO
|4-0
|6-2
|3 - CANYON RIDGE
|2-2
|6-2
|4 - BURLEY
|2-2
|3-5
|5 - MOUNTAIN HOME
|0-4
|2-6
|6 - JEROME
|0-4
|0-8
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
4A: WEEK 9 ACTION
|FINAL
|GAME OF THE WEEK
FRI - 10/20/23 @ Minico - 7:00 PM
(CONFRENCE CHAMPIONSHIP)
|TWIN FALLS (7-1)
|MINICO (6-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/20/23 @ Burley - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|CANYON RIDGE (6-2)
|BURLEY (3-5)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/20/23 @ Mountain Home - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|JEROME (0-8)
|MOUNTAIN HOME (2-6)
4A: WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL
|4A - WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL
(idahosports.com)
10-17-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Bishop Kelly
|8-0
|62
|1ST
|2 - Hillcrest
|8-0
|55
|2ND
|3 - Pocatello
|4-2
|33
|3RD
|4 - Twin Falls
|7-1
|19
|T-5TH
|5 - Skyline
|5-3
|14
|4TH
|Others receiving votes: Minico 9, Skyview 2, Canyon Ridge 1
3A
Sawtooth Central Conference Standings
|3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - KIMBRELY
|3-0
|8-0
|2 - BUHL
|2-1
|5-3
|3 - WOOD RIVER
|2-2
|4-5
|4 - GOODING
|1-2
|2-6
|5 - FILER
|0-3
|0-8
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
3A: WEEK 9 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/20/23 @ Buhl - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|FILER (0-8)
|BUHL (5-3)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/20/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|GOODING (2-6)
|KIMBERLY (8-0)
|BYE WEEK
|NEXT WEEK
|WOOD RIVER (4-5)
|Pending At-Large Bid
3A: WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL
|3A - WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL
(idahosports.com)
10-17-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Sugar-Salem
|7-0
|65
|1ST
|2 - Homedale
|8-0
|52
|2ND
|3 - Kimberly
|8-0
|36
|3RD
|4 - Weiser
|7-1
|29
|4TH
|5 - Teton
|6-1
|11
|5TH
|Others receiving votes: McCall-Donnelly 2
2A
Canyon Conference Standings
|2A CANYON CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - DECLO
|0-0
|8-0
|2 - WENDELL
|0-0
|5-3
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
2A: WEEK 9 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/20/23 @ Declo - 7:00 PM
(CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP)
|WENDELL (5-3)
|DECLO (8-0)
2A: WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL
|2A - WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL
(idahosports.com)
10-17-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Declo
|8-0
|64
|1ST
|2 - West Side
|5-2
|47
|2ND
|3 - North Fremont
|6-1
|39
|3RD
|4 - Melba
|6-1
|32
|4TH
|5 - Nampa Christian
|5-2
|12
|5TH
|Others receiving votes: Bear Lake 1
1A-D1
Snake River Conference Standings
|1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - OAKLEY
|5-0
|6-1
|2 - LIGHTHOUSE
|3-2
|5-2
|3 - MURTAUGH
|3-2
|5-2
|4 - VALLEY
|3-3
|4-4
|5 - CAREY
|2-3
|2-5
|6 - GLENNS FERRY
|1-4
|2-5
|7 - RAFT RIVER
|1-4
|2-5
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
1A-D1: WEEK 9 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/20/23 @ Notus - 6:00 PM
(non-conference game)
|VALLEY (4-4)
|NOTUS ()
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/20/23 @ Glenns Ferry - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|OAKLEY (6-1)
|GLENNS FERRY (2-5)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/20/23 @ Murtaugh - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|LIGHTHOUSE (5-2)
|MURTAUGH (5-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/20/23 @ Raft River - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|CAREY (2-5)
|RAFT RIVER (2-5)
1A-D1: WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL
|1A-D1 - WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL
(idahosports.com)
10-17-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Oakley
|6-1
|64
|1ST
|2 - Logos
|7-0
|52
|2ND
|3 - Butte County
|7-1
|38
|4TH
|4 - Kamiah
|6-1
|17
|5TH
|5 - Grace
|5-2
|16
|3RD
|Others receiving votes: Lighthouse Christian 4, Potlatch 4
1A-D2
Sawtooth Conference Standings
|1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - CAMAS COUNTY
|4-0
|6-1
|2 - HAGERMAN
|3-1
|6-2
|3 - DIETRICH
|3-1
|5-2
|4 - CASTLEFORD
|1-3
|2-5
|5 - HANSEN
|1-3
|1-6
|6 - SHOSHONE
|0-4
|0-7
|--- RICHFIELD (JV SCHEDULE) ---
|0-0
|3-3
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
1A-D2: WEEK 9 ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/20/23 @ Dietrich - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|CAMAS COUNTY (6-1)
|DIETRICH (5-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/20/23 @ Hansen - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|CASTLEFORD (2-5)
|HANSEN (1-3)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/20/23 @ Shoshone - 7:00 PM
(conference game)
|HAGERMAN (6-2)
|SHOSHONE (0-7)
1A-D2: WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL
|1A-D2 - WEEK 9 MEDIA POLL
(idahosports.com)
10-17-23
|WIN/LOSS
|POINTS
|PREVIOUS
|1 - Kendrick
|6-0
|65
|1ST
|2 - Camas County
|6-1
|51
|2ND
|3 - Mullan/St. Regis
|7-1
|34
|4TH
|4 - Rockland
|5-2
|18
|5TH
|5 - Council
|5-3
|10
|N/A
|Others receiving votes: Hagerman 9, Garden Valley 7, Dietrich 1
