Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Army private who fled to North Korea charged with desertion, held by US military, officials tells AP

FILE - A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at...
FILE - A TV screen shows a file image of American soldier Travis King during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea on Aug. 16, 2023. The American soldier who sprinted into North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the Koreas two months ago arrived back in the U.S. early Thursday, Sept. 28, video appeared to show. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and LOLITA C. BALDOR and ERIC TUCKER
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 8:18 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Army private who fled to North Korea before being returned home to the United States earlier this month has been detained by the U.S. military, two officials said Thursday night, and is facing charges including desertion and possessing sexual images of a child.

The eight counts against Pvt. Travis King are detailed in a charging document seen by The Associated Press. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the charges have not been publicly announced.

King’s mother, Claudine Gates, said in a statement that her son should be “afforded the presumption of innocence.”

“A mother knows her son, and I believe something happened to mine while he was deployed,” she said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
18-year-old Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on a...
Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office
Bingham County Republican Party, Idaho
East Idaho Judge blocks Idaho GOP and sides with Bingham County regarding county GOP elections
Ashley Soto, of Heyburn, is in the final five of over 150,000 entries.
Heyburn woman looks to win national horror competition
FBI's Portland, OR office release photo's of surveillance video that captured images of...
Update: Oregon murder suspect dies by suicide

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks from the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in...
Biden says support for Israel and Ukraine is ‘vital’ for US security, will ask Congress for billions
In a primetime address, US President Joe Biden directly appealed to Americans for US support in...
Biden pledges US aid to allies in prime time address
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
As Israeli readies for ground assault, Biden preaches restraint and compares Hamas to Putin
Fisher-Price is recalling 21,000 "Thomas & Friends" wooden train cars due to a choking hazard.
Fisher-Price recalling ‘Thomas & Friends’ wooden train cars due to choking hazard
This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on Oct. 23,...
US military shoots down missiles and drones as it faces growing threats in volatile Middle East