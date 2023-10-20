CSI holds city council forum for candidates running for chair

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho hosted a forum at the Fine Arts Building where various city council candidates came out to voice their points and concerns for Twin Falls.

CSI associate professor, Perri Gardner was the person behind this event.

“In my role as political science program manager, I often like to hold candidate meet and greet forums, fairs,” Gardner explained. “The main reason I am hosting it other than it’s part of my job duties, usually is that people have a hard time finding out about city council candidates. They can be hard to reach, maybe they don’t get a lot of media coverage or have party labels next to their names. So any opportunities for the public to get some time in front of them is really good.”

According to Gardner, this could be an election with less than 100 voters, out of 1,600 registered voters for the precinct turnout. Her goal in creating this event was to encourage students to get out and vote, and candidates like Liyah Babayan for seat number three, agreed.

“It’s important to hear from students because they are the ones really impacted by the lack of affordable housing. Also, they have the angst of what am I gonna do once I graduate and my career. We want to retain that talent here in Twin Falls,” said Babayan.

Some candidates, such as Grayson Stone who running for seat number two, believe the forum was a great moment to meet and get to know their potential constituents, and to share their ideas and goals for the city.

“It’s a good opportunity for people to have the opportunity to come listen to what the candidates want to run on and their points they’re running on. It gave everybody a great opportunity to see what their candidates are about. Everybody is always asking for an opportunity to meet and greet with their political officials,” said Stone.

Early voting will begin on Monday October 23rd on the first floor of Twin Falls County West located on Addison Avenue. Regular voting begins November 7th at your voting precinct. If you don’t know where your local precinct is, go to your local courthouse or county courthouse to find out.

