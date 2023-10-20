Advertise with Us
Four area teams advance tp semi-finals of state soccer tournaments

Thursday was the first day of the 3A/4A state soccer tournaments, where nine local teams competed.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:27 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thursday was the first day of the 3A/4A state soccer tournaments, where nine local teams competed.

KMVT was on sight and has highlights from the first half of the day.

Four area teams remain

All scores are listed below.

4A Boys Soccer

#4 Bishop Kelly: 3, #5 Century: 0

Bishop Kelly advances to the semi-finals against Wood River on Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Century will play Idaho Falls in a consolation game Friday at 8:30. a.m.

#1 Wood River: 3, #8 Idaho Falls: 1

#2 Canyon Ridge: 0 (2), #7 Blackfoot: 0 (4)

Blackfoot advances to the semi-finals against Sandpoint Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Canyon Ridge will play Caldwell in a consolation game Friday at 10:30 a.m.

#3 Caldwell: 1(4), #6 Sandpoint: 1(5)

4A Girls Soccer

#4 Sandpoint: 2, #5 Skyline: 0

Sandpoint advances to the semi-finals against Pocatello on Friday at 1:00 p.m.

Skyline will play Canyon Ridge in a consolation game on Friday at 9:00 p.m.

#1 Pocatello: 5, #8 Canyon Ridge 0

#2 Bishop Kelly: 4, #7 Idaho Falls: 0

Bishop Kelly advances to the semi-finals against Twin Falls on Friday at 3:00 p.m.

Idaho Falls will play Vallivue in a consolation game Friday at 11:00 a.m.

#3 Vallivue: 2, #6 Twin Falls: 3

3A Boys soccer

#4 Wendell: 0(2), #5 McCall-Donnelly: 0(3)

McCall-Donnelly advances to the semi-finals against Sugar-Salem on Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Wendell will play Fruitland in a consolation game on Friday at 8:30 a.m.

#1 Sugar-Salem: 2, #8 Fruitland: 1

#2 Sun Valley Community School: 5, #7 CDA Charter: 0

Sun Valley advances to the semi-finals against American Falls on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

CDA Charter will play Bonners Ferry in a consolation game on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

#3 Bonners Ferry: 0(3), #6 American Falls: 0(4)

3A Girls soccer

#4 CDA Charter: 4, Sun Valley Community School: 1

CDA Charter advances to the semi-finals against Sugar-Salem on Friday at 1:00 p.m.

Sun Valley will play Buhl in a consolation game on Friday at 9:00 a.m.

#1 Sugar-Salem: 5, #8 Buhl: 0

#2 Kimberly: 1, #7 Homedale: 0

Kimberly advances to the semi-finals against Marsh Valley on Friday at 3:00 p.m.

Homedale will play Fruitland in a consolation game on Friday at 11:00 a.m.

#3 Marsh Valley: 2, #6 Fruitland: 0

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

