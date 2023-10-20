KMVT Game of the Week: Twin Falls vs Minico for the conference championship

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — KMVT’s Game of the Week features a matchup in the 4A Great Basin Conference between the Twin Falls Bruins and the Minico Spartans.

Twin Falls will travel to Minico to take on the Spartans Friday night where the winner clinches the conference and likely a home playoff game.

These two have dominated all season long as neither has yet to drop a game a conference, all while taking care of business through the first eight weeks of the season.

The Bruins know the conference runs through last year’s champions Minico, and look to pick up their first win against the Spartans since 2018.

They’re confident in themselves as their best performances are still ahead of them.

“I think last Friday was some of the best ball we played all season, but I still think that we can take it to another level, and we will do that,” senior middle linebacker Preston Stokes said.

For Minico, they’re looking for their third straight conference title and they have all the weapons to achieve just that.

The Spartans are fresh off the bye week after dismantling Canyon Ridge 51-13.

With all that preparation and rest Minico doesn’t care who’s in their path on their way to another title, as they just want to take care of business.

“Whoever we’re playing that week we’re going to go beat them, and we’re going to do what it takes,” senior wide receiver Ryker Stimpson said. “All these teams saying we’re their rivals like it feels good you know. It feels good to be the team that everyone wants to beat so we have to go prove it.”

For the 4A Great Basin Conference; Twin Falls vs Minico under the lights at Minico High School on Friday.

