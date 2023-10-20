Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Land Board gets final fire season report for endowment land

One of the more concerning things this season was the number of human caused fires.
File
File(WYMT)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:18 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Department of Lands, Land Board of Commissioners met this week and got a final fire season update.

The Land Board oversees endowment land that the Department of Lands protects and harvests among other things. Harvested lumber goes to support beneficiaries like schools and jails. Protecting the land from fires also benefits taxpayers and future generations.

To date on IDL endowment land 284 fires have been fought during the 2023 fire season.

The suppression expenses were a little over 22 million with over four million being reimbursed for a total cost of 17 million 377 thousand 500 dollars. Some favorable weather conditions helped keep the cost down compared to years past.

Josh Harvey Fire Bureau Chief IDL says, “Fire season 2023 was what we would consider an average year, average number of starts but the number of acres that actually burned was down in our protection especially when you compare it to 2021. The 2021 fire season was a really bad fire season.”

One of the more concerning things this season was the number of human caused fires, 206 during the current fire season. That’s due to more people moving near endowment lands and recreating.

Human caused fires pose different challenges to firefighters.

“The unfortunate that I think that we all have seen as fire managers is the continued rise of human caused starts and that’s really a major issue. Those human caused starts tend to be the most expensive fires to fight and they cause the most damage, said Harvey”

If you are recreating on endowment land, know how to put out fires, bring the proper gear and research the area and conditions prior to arrival.

You can find more information about Idaho Department of Lands on their website.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
18-year-old Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on a...
Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office
Bingham County Republican Party, Idaho
East Idaho Judge blocks Idaho GOP and sides with Bingham County regarding county GOP elections
Water levels in the eastern snake plain aquifer are at historically low levels.
Idaho Fish and Game continues to monitor fish mortality in the Snake River
Former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee files $1 Million lawsuit against current and former...
Former Boise Police Chief files $1 Million suit against current and former PD employees

Latest News

Meet the Candidate: Connie M. Smith
Meet the Candidate: Connie M. Smith
Infection Prevention
Fit and Well Idaho: The importance of Infection Prevention
Furry Friday: Snickers
Furry Friday: Snickers
State flood management grant program previously required annual approval
Southern Idaho Morning Forecast 10-20