Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Rupert Police assist in arrest of man wanted in sexual exploitation case

(MGN)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:06 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REXBURG, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Police Department assisted with the arrest of a Rexburg resident for sexual exploitation of a child.

After a three-month long investigation, a Minidoka County judge granted the arrest warrant for 22-year-old Benjamín Hicks.

Rupert Police, in close collaboration with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, executed the warrant on October 17th in Rexburg.

The police department advises the public to report any incidents of sexual abuse involving children.

If you have more information on this case, please contact the Rupert Police Department at (208) 434-2330.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
18-year-old Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on a...
Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office
Bingham County Republican Party, Idaho
East Idaho Judge blocks Idaho GOP and sides with Bingham County regarding county GOP elections
Water levels in the eastern snake plain aquifer are at historically low levels.
Idaho Fish and Game continues to monitor fish mortality in the Snake River
Former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee files $1 Million lawsuit against current and former...
Former Boise Police Chief files $1 Million suit against current and former PD employees

Latest News

Enrollment at CSI is up 7% this year.
CSI holds city council forum for candidates running for chair
Some candidates believe the forum was a great moment to meet and get to know their potential...
CSI plays host to candidate forum
Hansen Farms began its potato harvesting process approximately one month ago and have been...
Harvesting potatoes in Rupert
Twin Falls Police need your help in finding a robbery suspect.
Twin Falls Police searching for robbery suspect