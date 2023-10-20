Rupert Police assist in arrest of man wanted in sexual exploitation case

REXBURG, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Rupert Police Department assisted with the arrest of a Rexburg resident for sexual exploitation of a child.

After a three-month long investigation, a Minidoka County judge granted the arrest warrant for 22-year-old Benjamín Hicks.

Rupert Police, in close collaboration with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, executed the warrant on October 17th in Rexburg.

The police department advises the public to report any incidents of sexual abuse involving children.

If you have more information on this case, please contact the Rupert Police Department at (208) 434-2330.

