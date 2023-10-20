Thomas Creech appealing the Idaho Supreme Court ruling to deny stay of execution

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — More court filings have been entered for the death row inmate who is appealing the Idaho Supreme Court’s ruling to deny his stay of execution.

In documents filed Wednesday by the courts, Thomas Creech and his attorney Jonah Horwitz state that he is appealing the order of dismissal that was entered on Monday by the supreme court.

Documents also show that Creech is indigent and is being represented at public expense by all three of his attorneys, and is exempt from paying for his appeals.

The Idaho Supreme Court responded with a briefing schedule that notes that his appeal will be expedited and that any reply brief must be filed with the court by Monday, October 23, 2023.

Oral arguments, if necessary, shall be set for Thursday November 2,2023 at 2pm. Creech’s stay of execution was denied by the court on Tuesday, and his execution by lethal injection is still scheduled for November 8, 2023.

