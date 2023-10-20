Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

Twin Falls dominated the Kimberly Swim Invitational on Wednesday

Twin Falls took the top spot for boys’ and girls’ results and took the top spot overall in the competition.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:01 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wednesday evening, the Kimberly swim invite was held which saw a dominant display from the Twin Falls Bruins.

Twin Falls took the top spot for boys’ and girls’ results and took the top spot overall in the competition.

For the girl’s scores, Bruins’ Julia J Miller finished first overall with 16 points along with Wood Rivers Isabella Tognoni.

Donevin Lakey (Gooding), Darah H Thompson (Minico), and Maya McCray (Mountain Home) all tied for third place with a score of 14 points.

On the boys’ side, it was a three-way tie for first place between a pair of Bruins in Carsin J Reis and A.J. J Schnitzeler. They tied with 16 points along with Canyon Ridge’s Chaz Attebury.

Full results below:

Combined team scores

  1. Twin Falls (143 points)
  2. Skyline (98 points)
  3. Kimberly (56 points)
  4. Minico (52 points)
  5. Canyon Ridge (49 points)
  6. Burley/Wood River (46 points)
  7. Gooding (30 points)
  8. Jerome (28 points)
  9. Mountain Home (27 points)
  10. Declo (12 points)
  11. Oakley (3 points)

Girls’ team scores

  1. Twin Falls (61 points)
  2. Wood River (42 points)
  3. Minico (31 points)
  4. Burley (29 points)
  5. Kimberly (28 points
  6. Gooding (26 points)
  7. Skyline/Mountain Home (24 points)
  8. Jerome (14 points)
  9. Declo (12 points)
  10. Canyon Ridge (7 points)
  11. Oakley (3 points)

Boys team scores

  1. Twin Falls (82 points)
  2. Skyline (74 points)
  3. Canyon Ridge (42 points)
  4. Kimberly (28 points)
  5. Minico (21 points)
  6. Burley (17 points)
  7. Jerome (14 points)
  8. Wood River/Gooding (4 points)
  9. Mountain Home (3 points)

