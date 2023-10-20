Twin Falls dominated the Kimberly Swim Invitational on Wednesday

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wednesday evening, the Kimberly swim invite was held which saw a dominant display from the Twin Falls Bruins.

Twin Falls took the top spot for boys’ and girls’ results and took the top spot overall in the competition.

For the girl’s scores, Bruins’ Julia J Miller finished first overall with 16 points along with Wood Rivers Isabella Tognoni.

Donevin Lakey (Gooding), Darah H Thompson (Minico), and Maya McCray (Mountain Home) all tied for third place with a score of 14 points.

On the boys’ side, it was a three-way tie for first place between a pair of Bruins in Carsin J Reis and A.J. J Schnitzeler. They tied with 16 points along with Canyon Ridge’s Chaz Attebury.

Full results below:

Combined team scores

Twin Falls (143 points) Skyline (98 points) Kimberly (56 points) Minico (52 points) Canyon Ridge (49 points) Burley/Wood River (46 points) Gooding (30 points) Jerome (28 points) Mountain Home (27 points) Declo (12 points) Oakley (3 points)



Girls’ team scores

Twin Falls (61 points) Wood River (42 points) Minico (31 points) Burley (29 points) Kimberly (28 points Gooding (26 points) Skyline/Mountain Home (24 points) Jerome (14 points) Declo (12 points) Canyon Ridge (7 points) Oakley (3 points)



Boys team scores

Twin Falls (82 points) Skyline (74 points) Canyon Ridge (42 points) Kimberly (28 points) Minico (21 points) Burley (17 points) Jerome (14 points) Wood River/Gooding (4 points) Mountain Home (3 points)



