Tanks for Watching

Twin Falls Police searching for robbery suspect

Twin Falls Police need your help in finding a robbery suspect.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:18 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at Family Dollar, located at 950 Washington Street South.

Police say on Wednesday evening, a man demanded cash and fled the store on foot.

Twin Falls Police need your help in finding a robbery suspect.
No other information has been provided.

If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Strassner at 208-735-7214 or email at estrassner@tfid.org.

