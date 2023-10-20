Twin Falls Police searching for robbery suspect
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 1:18 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at Family Dollar, located at 950 Washington Street South.
Police say on Wednesday evening, a man demanded cash and fled the store on foot.
No other information has been provided.
If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Strassner at 208-735-7214 or email at estrassner@tfid.org.
