Twin Falls Police searching for robbery suspect

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at Family Dollar, located at 950 Washington Street South.

Police say on Wednesday evening, a man demanded cash and fled the store on foot.

Twin Falls Police need your help in finding a robbery suspect. (Eric Strassner | KMVT)

No other information has been provided.

If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Strassner at 208-735-7214 or email at estrassner@tfid.org.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.