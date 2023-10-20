U.S. State Department issues warnings for Americans traveling abroad

Washington D.C. (KMVT/KSVT) — If you plan to travel abroad soon -- you might want to be extra careful about safety. The State Department is issuing a rare, worldwide alert for Americans in other countries.

It warns they should exercise increased caution due to international tensions. The department says terrorist attacks could be more likely.

It also notes the possibility of demonstrations or violence against U.S. citizens.

This is the first worldwide alert since the killing of an Al-Qaeda leader last year.

The State Department is also raising the travel advisory for Lebanon and Israel to the highest level.

