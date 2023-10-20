Advertise with Us
Tanks for Watching

U.S. State Department issues warnings for Americans traveling abroad

FILE - In this file photo made Jan. 21, 2010, a passenger walks past a Delta Airlines 747 aircraft in McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Romulus, Mich. Major airlines are suspending flights to Israel after it formally declared war following a massive attack by Hamas. American Airlines, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines suspended service as the U.S. State Department issued travel advisories for the region citing potential for terrorism and civil unrest. Delta said its Tel Aviv flights have been canceled into this week.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Washington D.C. (KMVT/KSVT) — If you plan to travel abroad soon -- you might want to be extra careful about safety. The State Department is issuing a rare, worldwide alert for Americans in other countries.

It warns they should exercise increased caution due to international tensions. The department says terrorist attacks could be more likely.

It also notes the possibility of demonstrations or violence against U.S. citizens.

This is the first worldwide alert since the killing of an Al-Qaeda leader last year.

The State Department is also raising the travel advisory for Lebanon and Israel to the highest level.

