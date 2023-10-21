Avoid pipe damage by blowing out your sprinkler systems

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As temperatures will soon start to drop, the city of Twin Falls has begun shutting off the pressurized irrigation stations around town.

With these irrigation systems going offline for the winter, residents of Twin Falls with sprinkler systems are being asked to winterize them to avoid any potential damage.

Winterizing your irrigation systems refers to blowing them out with compressed air and removing any excess water that may cause pipes to freeze and eventually crack or burst when you turn the sprinkler system back on in the spring.

City of Twin Falls Public Information Officer Josh Palmer spoke about the importance of blowing out your sprinklers.

“Stations like this one will go offline probably early next week which means that the subdivisions like the ones you see behind me, they will no longer have irrigation water for the season,” Palmer said.

“It’s a seasonal procedure that we do, and we do ask residents that after we’ve shut off pressurized irrigation that they winterize their systems and by doing that you prevent any potential damage from freezing over the winter season.”

The final few irrigation stations will be shut off next Friday October 27 and to see the status of your nearest station head over to the city’s website: https://www.tfid.org/312/PI-Map-by-Subdivision

