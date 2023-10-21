Advertise with Us
Centennial Park reopens, but will be patrolled regularly to ensure people still stay off the river

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:01 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ahead of the weekend, Centennial Park is now open.

The park was closed for the Quagga Mussel treatment, so the crews would have space to set up their equipment, and also to try to prevent people from going on the river.

While the river remains closed in that area, the park is for people to go and enjoy a picnic or the playground.

Lori Stewart says during the weekends, a sheriff’s deputy will be there to monitor and ensure that people are not trespassing into the river.

“So we will have security down there on weekends again weekends are going to be the most people down there, and then again honestly, if you do see something, please call us and notify us and we will get an officer down there immediately,” said Lori Stewart, the PIO for the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.

She says the quagga mussel situation is not over yet, and everyone still must abide by the closures and protocols in place.

