Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Lighthouse hosts its 8th annual Halloween Dance

By Dereka Kay
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 10:18 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lighthouse Christian Church is back with its 8th annual Halloween dance for special needs after a three-year hiatus due to COVID. The event took place on Friday night, October 20, 2023.

The church collaborates with Western Connections each year for the event to bring the special needs community together to fellowship, dress up and have fun. Western connections is a residential habilitation agency that provides 24-hour care for adults with disabilities in Twin Falls.

The company is not affiliated with the church in any way, they just simply rent out the building each year to host the event.

Hilary and Dan Western, who are the owners of Western Connections anticipates around 300 people to show up for the event.

“There are just not a lot of organized events for adults with disabilities in the magic valley and everybody loves to celebrate, our participants love to dress up they love costumes, and they like to have the chance to show off their costumes and get to celebrate with their friends,” said Hilary Western.

All money collected from ticket sales goes straight to funding the event, according to Hilary Western. The event was also community based where volunteers from all over Twin Falls came in to help supervise the dance.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
18-year-old Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on a...
Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office
Bingham County Republican Party, Idaho
East Idaho Judge blocks Idaho GOP and sides with Bingham County regarding county GOP elections
Twin Falls Police need your help in finding a robbery suspect.
Twin Falls Police searching for robbery suspect
Water levels in the eastern snake plain aquifer are at historically low levels.
Idaho Fish and Game continues to monitor fish mortality in the Snake River

Latest News

Hansen Farms in Rupert, Idaho has been working on finishing its potato harvest for over a month...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Potato harvest
Behind the Business: CSI Ski Swap
Behind the Business: CSI Ski Swap
Snake River from Twin Falls, Idaho
Twin Falls Park is under construction until the end of the year
Twin Falls Fire Department
Fire Prevention Month: How to prepare for winter in Twin Falls