Lighthouse hosts its 8th annual Halloween Dance

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lighthouse Christian Church is back with its 8th annual Halloween dance for special needs after a three-year hiatus due to COVID. The event took place on Friday night, October 20, 2023.

The church collaborates with Western Connections each year for the event to bring the special needs community together to fellowship, dress up and have fun. Western connections is a residential habilitation agency that provides 24-hour care for adults with disabilities in Twin Falls.

The company is not affiliated with the church in any way, they just simply rent out the building each year to host the event.

Hilary and Dan Western, who are the owners of Western Connections anticipates around 300 people to show up for the event.

“There are just not a lot of organized events for adults with disabilities in the magic valley and everybody loves to celebrate, our participants love to dress up they love costumes, and they like to have the chance to show off their costumes and get to celebrate with their friends,” said Hilary Western.

All money collected from ticket sales goes straight to funding the event, according to Hilary Western. The event was also community based where volunteers from all over Twin Falls came in to help supervise the dance.

