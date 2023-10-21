Voices Against Violence host annual fundraising auction benefit

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friday, October 20th, Voices Against Violence held its annual fundraising auction benefit event at the Stone House in Twin Falls.

This year’s event was a little different from previous years. This year their one of their clients was a keynote speaker at the event.

It was February 2022 when Erika Arellano found out her daughter was getting abused by a family member. The family immediately turned to Voices Against Violence for help. This is what the mother had to say about her experience:

“I remember I had a brochure from some of the resources we got from the beginning, and we talked to them, and they were able to get us the help we needed,” said Arellano. “They helped us to get counseling services right away which is what my family needed at that time.”

