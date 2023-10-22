Grandparent’s of J.J. Vallow issue statement to KMVT on judge’s order to release J.J.’s body back to family

Rexburg, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A judge has ordered that the remains of Joshua “J.J” Vallow can be returned to his family members.

Even though Chad Daybell awaits the start of his trial in April of 2024, attorneys for both Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell agreed to consumptive testing back in 2022. Consumptive testing takes all remaining DNA, meaning it can only be done once.

J.J. and his sister Tylee Ryan’s remains have been held at Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg, since authorities found their remains buried in the backyard of Chad Daybell’s Fremont County property on June 9,2020.

Chad Daybell’s attorney John Prior filed the Stipulation to Release on October 12, 2023 and Judge Steven Boyce signed an order on Monday, October 16, 2023. The state has maintained custody of J.J.’s body since the discovery, the remains of Tylee Ryan, J.J’s sister, will continue to be held in state custody and it’s not known when her remains will be released.

Lori Vallow Daybell, the children’s mother, has been convicted of murdering her two children, as well as conspiracy to commit murder of Tammy Daybell, and will serve life sentences without the possibility of parole, she also faces charges in Arizona.

Extradition papers were sent from Arizona to Idaho in August of 2023, that state is just waiting for Idaho Governor Brad Little to sign off on moving Lori to Arizona. She is currently house in the Women’s Correctional Facility in Pocatello, Idaho.

The grandparents of J.J. Vallow released a statement to KMVT:

“The last several years have been filled with pain and grief as we traveled this long arduous road. We have waited and prayed for this day for so long and are immeasurably relieved that JJ will finally be laid to rest.

We have spent the past days immersed in the memories of the love and happiness that JJ shined and continues to shine on our life. As we reminisce in the joy that JJ filled our life with, our hearts ache for those that love JJ and share in the immense grief and loss of such a beautiful little man.

We are grateful for the love and support of everyone that has come to love JJ, Tylee and Charles. As we continue to fight for justice, the dedication and strength given has helped to carry us through.

We are anxious to find out when Tylee too can be laid to rest. Our greatest wish is for JJ and Tylee to be celebrated for the joy and love they brought to this world and for them to finally rest in peace. Only then, will our hearts begin to heal.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date.”

Larry and Kay Woodcock

