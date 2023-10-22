Greater Idaho leaders met with Oregon and Idaho representatives to discuss next move

BAKER CITY, Oregon (KMVT/KSVT) — The Greater Idaho Movement has taken another step, and checked off another item in the long laundry list of issues that need to be addressed. So that one day the notion of moving the Idaho board to absorb 12, possibly 13, Oregon’s counties who feel left out of the Oregonian legislative values.

Leaders of the movement met with Oregon and Idaho legislators in Baker City on Thursday, October 19, to discuss the next steps.

Oregon Republican Representative Vikki Breese-Iverson (R-Prineville) along with Greater Idaho Movement Spokesman Matt McCaw met with their Idaho counterparts, Rep. Judy Boys (R-Washington County) and Rep. Barbara Ehardt (R-Idaho Falls) in Baker City, Oregon, to have a discussion on ways to move forward.

The movement’s ultimate goal is to move rural eastern Oregon counties into Idaho. Proponents say that the more rural parts of Oregon are not represented by Portland and Eugene.

Spokesman Matt McCaw said “We’ve passed measures in twelve counties in eastern Oregon, and voters in those twelve counties have said we want our elected leaders to look into moving the border, moving the state line because we see this as a solution that makes sense, a long-term solution to this long standing urban and rural divide that we’ve had in Oregon. And having government in the west side of the state that doesn’t match the values and the culture of the east side of the state.”

Those twelve counties include: Sherman, Morrow, Wallowa, Union, Jefferson, Wheeler, Grant, Baker, Kalamath, Lake, Harney and Malheur.

Crook county plans to have a vote among residents coming up in May of 2024, and if approved, would be the thirteenth county in easter Oregon that desires to move the Oregon – Idaho border to the west.

In February of this year the Idaho House of Representatives passed a resolution stating they are ready to begin discussions with the Oregon Legislature over how to proceed with the issue.

Idaho Rep. Barbara Ehardt of Idaho Falls said “There is essentially three ways that you can adjust geography. You can add, or create another state, which certainly isn’t going to happen unless you’re the democrats in D.C., or Puerto Rico. You can secede from the union, and we know what happened last time states tried to secede from the union. Or you can move borders. Borders have moved throughout this history of the United States, actually more times than not. "

While the movement has great support in eastern Oregon and even Idaho, there is a long way to go before any maps will be redrawn.

According to Rep. Iverson, “The voters and constituents that we represent, don’t like what is happening in Oregon with the leadership and the legislature right now. They want a different representation; they want to be heard.”

When the Oregon Legislature reconvenes next year, Oregon Republican State Senator Dennis Linthicum plans on reintroducing legislation to let the counties that wish to secede to join Idaho.

After that it would be up to the Idaho and Oregon legislatures to enter into formal discussions with the intention of moving the board, and creating an actual timeline, and then formulate a bill that would be sent to congress in Washington D.C. for Ratification.

