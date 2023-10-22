Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Idaho Congressional Representative Mike Simpson writes op-ed explaining why he didn’t vote for Jordan for Speaker of the House

Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson writes op-ed on why he voted "no" for Jim Jordan
By Gina Jameson
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:07 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMVT/KSVT) — One of Idaho’s republican representatives was among lawmakers who voted against Jim Jordan. Republican Representative Mike Simpson wrote an op-ed on Friday in response to the state’s Republican parties’ recent statement on speaker of the house vote.

According to Simpson, leadership of the Idaho GOP is pushing a false narrative that he’s not representing his constituents in District Two. He wrote that he’s not over the “moon” for Jordan and that Idahoans deserve better, in reference to Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon, and that he wanted to set the record straight.

Simpson wrote in the editorial that he cannot vote for someone who has never voted for the farm bill, which would impact some 25,000 farms in the state, and he cannot vote for a speaker who does not support the State of Idaho. Simpson wrote that his office is sorting through tens of thousands of letters, email, and phone calls regarding the issue.

Meanwhile, District One Representative Russ Fulcher has been a backer of Jordan, who has since dropped out of the running for the next Speaker of the House.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a tragic start to the workday in Jerome County on Friday.
Four people killed in Jerome County crash Friday morning
18-year-old Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on a...
Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office
Twin Falls Police need your help in finding a robbery suspect.
Twin Falls Police searching for robbery suspect
A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
Water levels in the eastern snake plain aquifer are at historically low levels.
Idaho Fish and Game continues to monitor fish mortality in the Snake River

Latest News

Happier days for Larry Woodcock with his grandson, J.J. Vallow.
Grandparent’s of J.J. Vallow issue statement to KMVT on judge’s order to release J.J.’s body back to family
A rural sign advertises the Greater Idaho movement.
Greater Idaho leaders met with Oregon and Idaho representatives to discuss next move
Southern Idaho Weekend Forecast 10-21
Voices Against Violence host annual fundraising auction benefit