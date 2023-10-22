Idaho Congressional Representative Mike Simpson writes op-ed explaining why he didn’t vote for Jordan for Speaker of the House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KMVT/KSVT) — One of Idaho’s republican representatives was among lawmakers who voted against Jim Jordan. Republican Representative Mike Simpson wrote an op-ed on Friday in response to the state’s Republican parties’ recent statement on speaker of the house vote.

According to Simpson, leadership of the Idaho GOP is pushing a false narrative that he’s not representing his constituents in District Two. He wrote that he’s not over the “moon” for Jordan and that Idahoans deserve better, in reference to Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon, and that he wanted to set the record straight.

Simpson wrote in the editorial that he cannot vote for someone who has never voted for the farm bill, which would impact some 25,000 farms in the state, and he cannot vote for a speaker who does not support the State of Idaho. Simpson wrote that his office is sorting through tens of thousands of letters, email, and phone calls regarding the issue.

Meanwhile, District One Representative Russ Fulcher has been a backer of Jordan, who has since dropped out of the running for the next Speaker of the House.

