Tanks for Watching

Idaho State Police are investigating fatal rollover crash near Wendell early Saturday Morning

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN | MGN)
By Gina Jameson
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on Saturday, October 21st, at 12:45 A.M., on Interstate 84 near mile marker 148, in Gooding County.

A 27-year-old male from Lubbock, Texas, was travelling eastbound on Interstate 84 in a 2011 Ford Edge. The vehicle drove off the left shoulder of the roadway, overcorrected and rolled.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt. Witnesses on scene transported the driver to a local medical center where he was later transported by air ambulance to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

