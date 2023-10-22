Idaho State Police are investigating fatal rollover crash near Wendell early Saturday Morning

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on Saturday, October 21st, at 12:45 A.M., on Interstate 84 near mile marker 148, in Gooding County.

A 27-year-old male from Lubbock, Texas, was travelling eastbound on Interstate 84 in a 2011 Ford Edge. The vehicle drove off the left shoulder of the roadway, overcorrected and rolled.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt. Witnesses on scene transported the driver to a local medical center where he was later transported by air ambulance to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

