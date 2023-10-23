Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

18 area football teams heading to their respective State Tournaments

Running down all the State football teams from Camas County to Minico.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:54 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho High School Activities Association released the State Tournament football brackets today and the seven-county area had a whopping 18 teams heading to their State Tournaments.

In 1A-D2, Camas County received a bye while Hagerman will host Mackay in the State play-in round this weekend, and rounding out the class the Dietrich Blue Devils will travel to Council for their State play-in game.

In 1A-D1 we had 5 teams qualify starting with Oakley who received a first-round bye as the district champion. Murtaugh will host Lighthouse Christian for the second straight week, albeit with higher stakes this time as a State play-in game.

The Valley Vikings will welcome the Potlach Loggers and Carey made it in as the seventh qualifier and will travel to Grace for their matchup.

In 2A, Declo should be the top seed after an undefeated regular season and as such have received a first-round bye. And the other 2A squad, Wendell, will travel to Bear Lake in a revenge game of their 27-23 loss back in mid-September.

In 3A, Kimberly was awarded the three-seed after an undefeated regular season and will rematch Gooding who qualified in the final at-large spot after a 2-7 regular season.

Wood River also qualified with a losing record at 4-5 and will head to Blackfoot to take on Snake River and rounding it out the Buhl Indians head to McCall-Donnelly in the 8-9 matchup.

Finally, in 4A Twin Falls will host Lakeland and Minico will welcome Emmett. Burley qualified as the 15-seed with a losing record of 4-5 and will rematch Bishop Kelly who defeated them 59-7 earlier this year.

And rounding out the teams in our area heading to State is Canyon Ridge who takes the 16-seed and will face undefeated Hillcrest.

Full brackets can be found here: 1A-D2 1A-D1 2A 3A 4A

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
18-year-old Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on a...
Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office
Twin Falls Police need your help in finding a robbery suspect.
Twin Falls Police searching for robbery suspect
Water levels in the eastern snake plain aquifer are at historically low levels.
Idaho Fish and Game continues to monitor fish mortality in the Snake River
Happier days for Larry Woodcock with his grandson, J.J. Vallow.
Grandparent’s of J.J. Vallow issue statement to KMVT on judge’s order to release J.J.’s body back to family

Latest News

Wood River boys soccer celebrates its 3-1 State Championship victory over Sandpoint in the 4A...
Three area soccer teams vied for State titles Saturday
Twin Falls took the top spot for boys’ and girls’ results and took the top spot overall in the...
Twin Falls dominated the Kimberly Swim Invitational on Wednesday
Thursday was the first day of the 3A/4A state soccer tournaments, where nine local teams...
Four area teams advance tp semi-finals of state soccer tournaments
Twin Falls will travel to Minico to take on the Spartans Friday night where the winner clinches...
KMVT Game of the Week: Twin Falls vs Minico for the conference championship
WEEK 9: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
WEEK 9: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights