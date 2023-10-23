18 area football teams heading to their respective State Tournaments

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho High School Activities Association released the State Tournament football brackets today and the seven-county area had a whopping 18 teams heading to their State Tournaments.

In 1A-D2, Camas County received a bye while Hagerman will host Mackay in the State play-in round this weekend, and rounding out the class the Dietrich Blue Devils will travel to Council for their State play-in game.

In 1A-D1 we had 5 teams qualify starting with Oakley who received a first-round bye as the district champion. Murtaugh will host Lighthouse Christian for the second straight week, albeit with higher stakes this time as a State play-in game.

The Valley Vikings will welcome the Potlach Loggers and Carey made it in as the seventh qualifier and will travel to Grace for their matchup.

In 2A, Declo should be the top seed after an undefeated regular season and as such have received a first-round bye. And the other 2A squad, Wendell, will travel to Bear Lake in a revenge game of their 27-23 loss back in mid-September.

In 3A, Kimberly was awarded the three-seed after an undefeated regular season and will rematch Gooding who qualified in the final at-large spot after a 2-7 regular season.

Wood River also qualified with a losing record at 4-5 and will head to Blackfoot to take on Snake River and rounding it out the Buhl Indians head to McCall-Donnelly in the 8-9 matchup.

Finally, in 4A Twin Falls will host Lakeland and Minico will welcome Emmett. Burley qualified as the 15-seed with a losing record of 4-5 and will rematch Bishop Kelly who defeated them 59-7 earlier this year.

And rounding out the teams in our area heading to State is Canyon Ridge who takes the 16-seed and will face undefeated Hillcrest.

Full brackets can be found here: 1A-D2 1A-D1 2A 3A 4A

