IHSAA announces brackets for State volleyball tournaments

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In addition to football, the Idaho High School Athletics Association released the volleyball state tournament brackets as well and our seven-county area is sending eight teams to Northern Idaho for the tournaments October 27-28.

Starting small in 1A-D2 with the Dietrich Blue Devils who took home the district title with a win over Richfield, they will take on the two-seed Grace Lutheran.

In 1A-D1, Murtaugh went 17-2, won the district and will be the three-seed at state where they’ll take on Greenleaf Friends Academy. Oakley defeated Lighthouse Christian in the district second-place match after falling to them earlier in the playoffs and will head to State to take on top-seeded Troy.

In 2A, the Declo Hornets coasted to a district title over Wendell and Sun Valley Community School and as such made State as the eight-seed and will take on top-seed Cole Valley Christian.

In 3A, the Kimberly Bulldogs qualified as district champs and will square off with sixth-seeded South Fremont. Filer swept Weiser in their State play-in game on Saturday to qualify and the Wildcats will take on Fruitland in the 4-5 matchup.

Finally, in 4A, Twin Falls won the district and was given the six-seed, they will take on Skyview and rounding out the group of teams, Canyon Ridge qualified as the seventh seed for being the district runner-up and will play Lakeland.

All of these tournaments will be played over two days on October 27-28 and brackets can be found here: 1A-D2 1A-D1 2A 3A 4A

