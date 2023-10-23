Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

IHSAA announces brackets for State volleyball tournaments

Eight area teams headed to Northern Idaho to close out the volleyball season.
By Brevin Monroe
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:55 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In addition to football, the Idaho High School Athletics Association released the volleyball state tournament brackets as well and our seven-county area is sending eight teams to Northern Idaho for the tournaments October 27-28.

Starting small in 1A-D2 with the Dietrich Blue Devils who took home the district title with a win over Richfield, they will take on the two-seed Grace Lutheran.

In 1A-D1, Murtaugh went 17-2, won the district and will be the three-seed at state where they’ll take on Greenleaf Friends Academy. Oakley defeated Lighthouse Christian in the district second-place match after falling to them earlier in the playoffs and will head to State to take on top-seeded Troy.

In 2A, the Declo Hornets coasted to a district title over Wendell and Sun Valley Community School and as such made State as the eight-seed and will take on top-seed Cole Valley Christian.

In 3A, the Kimberly Bulldogs qualified as district champs and will square off with sixth-seeded South Fremont. Filer swept Weiser in their State play-in game on Saturday to qualify and the Wildcats will take on Fruitland in the 4-5 matchup.

Finally, in 4A, Twin Falls won the district and was given the six-seed, they will take on Skyview and rounding out the group of teams, Canyon Ridge qualified as the seventh seed for being the district runner-up and will play Lakeland.

All of these tournaments will be played over two days on October 27-28 and brackets can be found here: 1A-D2 1A-D1 2A 3A 4A

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
18-year-old Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office on a...
Damien David Starr is wanted by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office
Twin Falls Police need your help in finding a robbery suspect.
Twin Falls Police searching for robbery suspect
Water levels in the eastern snake plain aquifer are at historically low levels.
Idaho Fish and Game continues to monitor fish mortality in the Snake River
Happier days for Larry Woodcock with his grandson, J.J. Vallow.
Grandparent’s of J.J. Vallow issue statement to KMVT on judge’s order to release J.J.’s body back to family

Latest News

Oakley is looking to defend their 1A-D1 State Championship.
18 area football teams heading to their respective State Tournaments
Wood River boys soccer celebrates its 3-1 State Championship victory over Sandpoint in the 4A...
Three area soccer teams vied for State titles Saturday
Twin Falls took the top spot for boys’ and girls’ results and took the top spot overall in the...
Twin Falls dominated the Kimberly Swim Invitational on Wednesday
Thursday was the first day of the 3A/4A state soccer tournaments, where nine local teams...
Four area teams advance tp semi-finals of state soccer tournaments