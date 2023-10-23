Advertise with Us
Meet the Candidate: Craig Hawkins

Craig Hawkins is running for Twin Falls City Council seat 4
Meet the Candidate: Craig Hawkins
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:05 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Craig Hawkins is running for Twin Falls City Council seat 4.

Due to a change in the way ballots are issued in the state of Idaho, relating to candidates that are running unopposed Mr. Hawkins will not appear on the ballot.

For more information click the play button up above.

