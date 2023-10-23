Meet the Candidate: Craig Hawkins
Craig Hawkins is running for Twin Falls City Council seat 4
Oct. 23, 2023
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Craig Hawkins is running for Twin Falls City Council seat 4.
Due to a change in the way ballots are issued in the state of Idaho, relating to candidates that are running unopposed Mr. Hawkins will not appear on the ballot.
