Real Estate Today: Getting an agent when building a home
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 9:04 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —On Real Estate Today, Lynn Ellis and Jeremy Orton from the Jeremy Orton Real Estate Group at Keller Williams Sun Valley/Southern Idaho talk about why you should consider getting an agent when you are planning to build a home.
To watch the full interview, click the play button up above to hear why you should consider getting an agent when building a home.
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.