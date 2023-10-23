WEEK 9: Friday Night Blitz Play of the Week

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s the final Sunday following the conclusion of the high school football regular season and this week’s Play of the Week comes from a team that will be moving onto the State Tournament this weekend.

This week’s play comes courtesy of the Kimberly Bulldogs Kade Larson and A.J. Walker in their game against Gooding on Friday night. This was the last play of the first half and Larson dropped back to pass and rolled out to his left to evade the pressure of the Senator pass rush.

Larson then stepped into the throw and got absolutely lit up by a Gooding defender but managed to heave a Hail Mary pass toward the endzone and it’s tipped by Kaden Owens of the Sens and right into the waiting arms of A.J. Walker who had fallen onto the ground for the Kimberly touchdown.

Sometimes you’d rather be lucky than good, and this was a combination of both here as the quarterback made the throw and the ball landed perfectly in the receiver’s hands while he was on his behind.

Kimberly went on to win 45-0 and will rematch Gooding again this week in the state play-in game.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.