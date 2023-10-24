Valley Recreation District seeking to pass bond on upcoming November 7 election; what voters should know

EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On the upcoming ballot, the Valley Recreation District is trying to pass a bond.

Earlier this year, Jerome County gave the Valley Recreation District $100,000 in funding to look into bringing a Recreation or Senior Center to the Eden and Hazelton area.

“We decided to take that a little bit further and make it a community center, so we were going to combine the two entities, and maybe make the new facility more user friendly and have the opportunity to offer something for everybody,” said Rob Grant, the director of the Valley Recreation District.

First, they consulted with Region IV Economic Development to see what they needed to do to make this a reality.

They mailed out survey’s to the community to hear their thoughts on the proposed community building, then they hired an architect to draw up a design plan, and then worked with different construction companies to determine what the cost would be.

“After we got those bids, that’s when we come up with the number, that basically we knew could only be achieved through a bond,” said Grant.

The 10 million 791 thousand dollar bond is for the construction of a new Public Recreation and Senior Center.

The new center would include an indoor walking track, a gym, and a weight center.

It would include a multipurpose room which would be used for the senior center and also for classes and events.

The center would be open and available for all ages in the community.

They have two pieces of land that has been donated to them to build the center on.

If the bond passes, they will move forward with deciding which lot of land they will use.

“The 10.8 million is the maximum amount that we can bond for, and that’s the maximum amount so that can be reduced as well,” said Grant.

They intend to apply for grants to reduce the bond amount but can’t do that until they pass the bond.

The cost to property owners would be $174.34 per $100,000 dollars of assessed value per year.

They hope the community will go out and make their voice heard on the November 7 election.

“There is a gap of people age 15 to 60 that we haven’t been able to offer any programs because of no facilities,” said Grant.

“We’ve designed it so the tables and chairs can be put up and we can use that space for aerobic exercises, or art classes, or any kind of classes that we can bring in that are of interest to the community,” said Pat Bruning, who is from the Silver and Gold Senior Center.

They are holding an open house on November 1 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Silver and Gold Senior Center for anyone to come and get information or ask questions.

There are a group of people who do not want this to pass.

They provided KMVT with a statement:

“The $10,791,000 30 year bond is really $17,601,631 when the interest is added. Plus there will be membership fees and utilities and maintenance costs. Also additional costs for staff, liability insurance and more than likely lots of others costs that we know nothing about. The people pushing this don’t want people to know the whole story.” Ed Crumrine.

