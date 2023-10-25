CSI Dance presents “Thriller” event on Wednesday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s dance department is putting on its annual fall show “Thriller” Wednesday afternoon at the CSI Fine Arts Center.

“Thriller” is now in its seventeenth year of existence at CSI, which is the same amount of time Golden Girls Dance Coach Julie Wright-Leggett has been with the school.

The performance started as a small one outside of the actual auditorium, but after a couple of very successful years in a row the dance department had to move it to the fine arts building’s auditorium where it has been since.

The performance of course will feature the Michael Jackson song of the same name along with a handful of others that fit the Halloween theme.

The event is meant for fun but there is also a community aspect as well.

“The best part about ‘Thriller’ is, well, there’s two great things about ‘Thriller’. One is that it’s free, and two it will get you in the Halloween spirit. We are also taking donations for our Gilbert’s Pantry that allows our CSI students to go get food if they are in need and it’s a great opportunity to give,” Wright-Leggett said.

The “Thriller” performance is scheduled for Wednesday (October 25) at 4:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Building. As mentioned, the event is free, but guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for CSI’s Gilbert Pantry.

