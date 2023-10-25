Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

First Round: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

Oct. 26th - 27th
First Round: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
First Round: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights(KMVT-NEWS (Joey Martin))
By Joey Martin
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:37 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEEK 0WEEK 1WEEK 2WEEK 3WEEK 4WEEK 5WEEK 6WEEK 7WEEK 8WEEK 91ST ROUND

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The regular season is over and 18 out of the 26 local teams are looking to get things going in the First Round of the 2023 Idaho State Football Playoffs.

In 4A action: #4 Twin Falls welcomes in #13 Lakeland from northern Idaho, #16 Canyon Ridge and #15 Burley travel to #1 Hillcrest and #2 Bishop Kelly respectively, #7 Minico hosts #10 Emmett in Rupert.

Over in 3A: Sawtooth Central conference foes #3 Kimberly and #14 Gooding face off in the first round Thursday night, #13 Wood River travels to #4 Snake River, #9 Buhl hits the road to take on #8 McCall-Donnelly.

Both 2A Canyon Conference teams are dancing this year: Wendell makes the trip to Bear Lake, #1 Declo has the week off, earning a first round bye.

In 8-man Action: both #1 Oakley (1A-D1) and #2 Camas County (1A-D2) have a first round bye this week, Murtaugh hosts Lighthouse on Thursday night, Carey is off to Grace, Valley hosts Potlatch - Dietrich to Council and Mackay comes to Hagerman.

Tune into KMVT’s News at 10 for Friday Night Blitz; all the scores and highlight from a busy night from across southern Idaho.

KMVT will bring you the latest standing, scores and highlights throughout the 2023 season right here on KMVT.COM.

2023 4A Idaho State Football Bracket

4A Great Basin Conference

4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings		CONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - TWIN FALLS5-08-1
2 - MINICO4-16-3
3 - BURLEY3-24-5
4 - CANYON RIDGE2-36-3
5 - JEROME1-41-8
6 - MOUNTAIN HOME0-52-7
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

FIRST ROUND: 4A ACTION

FINALFRI - 10/27/23 @ Hillcrest - 7:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
#16 CANYON RIDGE (6-3)
#1 HILLCREST (9-0)
FINALFRI - 10/27/23 @ Twin Falls - 7:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
#13 LAKELAND (5-4)
#4 TWIN FALLS (8-1)
FINALFRI - 10/27/23 @ Bishop Kelly - 7:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
#15 BURLEY (4-5)
#2 BISHOP KELLY (9-0)
FINALFRI - 10/27/23 @ Minico - 7:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
#10 EMMETT (6-3)
#7 MINICO (6-3)
IDAHO 4A TOP 16OVERALL
1 - HILLCREST9-0
2 - BISHOP KELLY9-0
3 - POCATELLO5-2
4 - TWIN FALLS8-1
5 - SKYLINE6-3
6 - SHELLY4-5
7 - SANDPOINT6-3
8 - MINICO6-3
9 - SKYVIEW6-3
10 - EMMETT6-3
11 - BONNEVILLE4-5
12 - IDAHO FALLS3-6
13 - LAKELAND5-4
14 - PRESTON4-5
15 - BURLEY4-5
16 - CANYON RIDGE6-3
Rankings based on MaxPreps.com

2023 3A Idaho State Football Bracket

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings		CONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - KIMBRELY4-09-0
2 - BUHL3-16-3
3 - WOOD RIVER2-24-5
4 - GOODING1-32-7
5 - FILER0-40-9
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

FIRST ROUND: 3A ACTION

FINALTHURS- 10/26/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
8#14 GOODING (2-8)
31#3 KIMBERLY (10-0)
FINALFRI - 10/27/23 @ Snake River - 7:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
#13 WOOD RIVER (4-5)
#4 SNAKE RIVER (5-4)
FINALFRI - 10/27/23 @ McCall-Donnelly - 6:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
#9 BUHL (6-3)
#8 MCCALL-DONNELLY (6-2)
IDAHO 3A TOP 14OVERALL
1 - SUGAR-SALEM8-0
2 - HOMEDALE9-0
3 - TETON7-1
4 - KIMBERLY9-0
5 - WEISER8-1
6 - MCCALL-DONNELLY6-2
7 - BUHL6-3
8 - SNAKE RIVER5-4
9 - TIMBERLAKE5-4
10 - MARSH VALLEY2-7
11 - FRUITLAND2-7
12 - WOOD RIVER4-5
13 - AMERICAN FALLS3-6
14 - GOODING2-7
Rankings based on MaxPreps.com

2023 2A Idaho State Football Bracket

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings		CONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - DECLO1-09-0
2 - WENDELL0-15-4
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

FIRST ROUND: 2A ACTION

FINALFRI - 10/27/23 @ Bear Lake - TBD
(FIRST ROUND)
WENDELL (5-4)
BEAR LAKE (4-4)
FIRST ROUND BYE
#1 DECL0 (9-0)
IDAHO 2A TOP 12OVERALL
1 - DECLO9-0
2 - NORTH FREMONT7-1
3 - WEST SIDE6-2
4 - NAMPA CHRISTIAN6-2
5 - MELBA6-2
6 - ABERDEEN5-3
7 - BEAR LAKE4-4
8 - WENDELL5-4
9 - FIRTH3-4
10 - MARSING5-3
11 - MALAD4-5
12 - GRANGEVILLE4-3
Rankings based on MaxPreps.com

2023 1A-D1 Idaho State Football Bracket

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings		CONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - OAKLEY6-07-1
2 - MURTAUGH4-26-2
3 - LIGHTHOUSE3-35-3
4 - VALLEY3-35-4
5 - CAREY3-33-5
6 - GLENNS FERRY1-52-6
7 - RAFT RIVER1-52-6
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

FIRST ROUND: 1A-D1 ACTION

FINALTHURS - 10/26/23 @ Murtaugh - 7:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
26#6 LIGHTHOUSE (5-4)
64#3 MURTAUGH (7-2)
FINALFRI - 10/27/23 @ Grace - 6:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
#7 CAREY (3-5)
#2 GRACE (5-3)
FINALFRI - 10/27/23 @ Valley - 6:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
#5 POTLATCH (6-2)
#4 VALLEY (5-4)
FIRST ROUND BYE
#1 OAKLEY (7-1)

2023 1A-D2 Idaho State Football Bracket

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCECONFERENCEOVERALL
1 - CAMAS COUNTY5-07-1
2 - HAGERMAN4-17-2
3 - DIETRICH3-25-3
4 - CASTLEFORD2-33-5
5 - HANSEN1-41-7
6 - SHOSHONE0-50-8
--- RICHFIELD (JV SCHEDULE) ---0-04-3
Rankings based on conference W/L standings

FIRST ROUND: 1A-D2 ACTION

FINALTHURS - 10/26/23 @ Council - 6:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
50DIETRICH (6-3)
28COUNCIL (6-4)
FINALFRI - 10/27/23 @ Hagerman - 7:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
MACKAY (4-3)
HAGERMAN (7-2)
FIRST ROUND BYE
#2 CAMAS COUNTY (7-1)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Fatal Car Crash
UPDATE: Man identified in Saturday’s fatal rollover crash in Gooding County
Twin Falls Police need your help in finding a robbery suspect.
Twin Falls Police searching for robbery suspect
Happier days for Larry Woodcock with his grandson, J.J. Vallow.
Grandparent’s of J.J. Vallow issue statement to KMVT on judge’s order to release J.J.’s body back to family

Latest News

The Golden Eagles will welcome Colorado Northwestern Community College Friday at 6:00 p.m., as...
CSI volleyball wraps up regular season with two home games
The Idaho high school football playoffs began Thursday night, where multiple area teams came...
Kimberly, Murtaugh, and Dietrich roll by opponents to advance to the second round of the playoffs
Many fans and family gathered at the Twin Falls City Pool Wednesday for the 4A District swim...
Twin Falls boys/Wood River girls take first place at district swim meet
The Spartans have now made the playoffs for the 10th straight year and look to continue their...
Minico Spartans gear up for first round playoff action Friday night