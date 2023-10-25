First Round: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights

WEEK 0 → WEEK 1→ WEEK 2→ WEEK 3→ WEEK 4→ WEEK 5→ WEEK 6→ WEEK 7→ WEEK 8→ WEEK 9 → 1ST ROUND

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The regular season is over and 18 out of the 26 local teams are looking to get things going in the First Round of the 2023 Idaho State Football Playoffs.

In 4A action: #4 Twin Falls welcomes in #13 Lakeland from northern Idaho, #16 Canyon Ridge and #15 Burley travel to #1 Hillcrest and #2 Bishop Kelly respectively, #7 Minico hosts #10 Emmett in Rupert.

Over in 3A: Sawtooth Central conference foes #3 Kimberly and #14 Gooding face off in the first round Thursday night, #13 Wood River travels to #4 Snake River, #9 Buhl hits the road to take on #8 McCall-Donnelly.

Both 2A Canyon Conference teams are dancing this year: Wendell makes the trip to Bear Lake, #1 Declo has the week off, earning a first round bye.

In 8-man Action: both #1 Oakley (1A-D1) and #2 Camas County (1A-D2) have a first round bye this week, Murtaugh hosts Lighthouse on Thursday night, Carey is off to Grace, Valley hosts Potlatch - Dietrich to Council and Mackay comes to Hagerman.

4A Great Basin Conference

Final 2023 Regular Season Standings CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - TWIN FALLS 5-0 8-1 2 - MINICO 4-1 6-3 3 - BURLEY 3-2 4-5 4 - CANYON RIDGE 2-3 6-3 5 - JEROME 1-4 1-8 6 - MOUNTAIN HOME 0-5 2-7 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

FIRST ROUND: 4A ACTION

FRI - 10/27/23 @ Hillcrest - 7:00pm

(FIRST ROUND) #16 CANYON RIDGE (6-3) #1 HILLCREST (9-0)

FRI - 10/27/23 @ Twin Falls - 7:00pm

(FIRST ROUND) #13 LAKELAND (5-4) #4 TWIN FALLS (8-1)

FRI - 10/27/23 @ Bishop Kelly - 7:00pm

(FIRST ROUND) #15 BURLEY (4-5) #2 BISHOP KELLY (9-0)

FRI - 10/27/23 @ Minico - 7:00pm

(FIRST ROUND) #10 EMMETT (6-3) #7 MINICO (6-3)

IDAHO 4A TOP 16 OVERALL 1 - HILLCREST 9-0 2 - BISHOP KELLY 9-0 3 - POCATELLO 5-2 4 - TWIN FALLS 8-1 5 - SKYLINE 6-3 6 - SHELLY 4-5 7 - SANDPOINT 6-3 8 - MINICO 6-3 9 - SKYVIEW 6-3 10 - EMMETT 6-3 11 - BONNEVILLE 4-5 12 - IDAHO FALLS 3-6 13 - LAKELAND 5-4 14 - PRESTON 4-5 15 - BURLEY 4-5 16 - CANYON RIDGE 6-3 Rankings based on MaxPreps.com

Sawtooth Central Conference Standings

3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE

Final 2023 Regular Season Standings CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - KIMBRELY 4-0 9-0 2 - BUHL 3-1 6-3 3 - WOOD RIVER 2-2 4-5 4 - GOODING 1-3 2-7 5 - FILER 0-4 0-9 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

FIRST ROUND: 3A ACTION

THURS- 10/26/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00pm

(FIRST ROUND) 8 #14 GOODING (2-8) 31 #3 KIMBERLY (10-0)

FRI - 10/27/23 @ Snake River - 7:00pm

(FIRST ROUND) #13 WOOD RIVER (4-5) #4 SNAKE RIVER (5-4)

FRI - 10/27/23 @ McCall-Donnelly - 6:00pm

(FIRST ROUND) #9 BUHL (6-3) #8 MCCALL-DONNELLY (6-2)

IDAHO 3A TOP 14 OVERALL 1 - SUGAR-SALEM 8-0 2 - HOMEDALE 9-0 3 - TETON 7-1 4 - KIMBERLY 9-0 5 - WEISER 8-1 6 - MCCALL-DONNELLY 6-2 7 - BUHL 6-3 8 - SNAKE RIVER 5-4 9 - TIMBERLAKE 5-4 10 - MARSH VALLEY 2-7 11 - FRUITLAND 2-7 12 - WOOD RIVER 4-5 13 - AMERICAN FALLS 3-6 14 - GOODING 2-7 Rankings based on MaxPreps.com

Canyon Conference Standings

2A CANYON CONFERENCE

Final 2023 Regular Season Standings CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - DECLO 1-0 9-0 2 - WENDELL 0-1 5-4 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

FIRST ROUND: 2A ACTION

FRI - 10/27/23 @ Bear Lake - TBD

(FIRST ROUND) WENDELL (5-4) BEAR LAKE (4-4)

FIRST ROUND BYE #1 DECL0 (9-0)

IDAHO 2A TOP 12 OVERALL 1 - DECLO 9-0 2 - NORTH FREMONT 7-1 3 - WEST SIDE 6-2 4 - NAMPA CHRISTIAN 6-2 5 - MELBA 6-2 6 - ABERDEEN 5-3 7 - BEAR LAKE 4-4 8 - WENDELL 5-4 9 - FIRTH 3-4 10 - MARSING 5-3 11 - MALAD 4-5 12 - GRANGEVILLE 4-3 Rankings based on MaxPreps.com

Snake River Conference Standings

1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE

Final 2023 Regular Season Standings CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - OAKLEY 6-0 7-1 2 - MURTAUGH 4-2 6-2 3 - LIGHTHOUSE 3-3 5-3 4 - VALLEY 3-3 5-4 5 - CAREY 3-3 3-5 6 - GLENNS FERRY 1-5 2-6 7 - RAFT RIVER 1-5 2-6 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

FIRST ROUND: 1A-D1 ACTION

THURS - 10/26/23 @ Murtaugh - 7:00pm

(FIRST ROUND) 26 #6 LIGHTHOUSE (5-4) 64 #3 MURTAUGH (7-2)

FRI - 10/27/23 @ Grace - 6:00pm

(FIRST ROUND) #7 CAREY (3-5) #2 GRACE (5-3)

FRI - 10/27/23 @ Valley - 6:00pm

(FIRST ROUND) #5 POTLATCH (6-2) #4 VALLEY (5-4)

FIRST ROUND BYE #1 OAKLEY (7-1)

Sawtooth Conference Standings

1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE CONFERENCE OVERALL 1 - CAMAS COUNTY 5-0 7-1 2 - HAGERMAN 4-1 7-2 3 - DIETRICH 3-2 5-3 4 - CASTLEFORD 2-3 3-5 5 - HANSEN 1-4 1-7 6 - SHOSHONE 0-5 0-8 --- RICHFIELD (JV SCHEDULE) --- 0-0 4-3 Rankings based on conference W/L standings

FIRST ROUND: 1A-D2 ACTION

THURS - 10/26/23 @ Council - 6:00pm

(FIRST ROUND) 50 DIETRICH (6-3) 28 COUNCIL (6-4)

FRI - 10/27/23 @ Hagerman - 7:00pm

(FIRST ROUND) MACKAY (4-3) HAGERMAN (7-2)

FIRST ROUND BYE #2 CAMAS COUNTY (7-1)

