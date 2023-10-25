First Round: Southern Idaho High School Football Standings, Scores and Highlights
Oct. 26th - 27th
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The regular season is over and 18 out of the 26 local teams are looking to get things going in the First Round of the 2023 Idaho State Football Playoffs.
In 4A action: #4 Twin Falls welcomes in #13 Lakeland from northern Idaho, #16 Canyon Ridge and #15 Burley travel to #1 Hillcrest and #2 Bishop Kelly respectively, #7 Minico hosts #10 Emmett in Rupert.
Over in 3A: Sawtooth Central conference foes #3 Kimberly and #14 Gooding face off in the first round Thursday night, #13 Wood River travels to #4 Snake River, #9 Buhl hits the road to take on #8 McCall-Donnelly.
Both 2A Canyon Conference teams are dancing this year: Wendell makes the trip to Bear Lake, #1 Declo has the week off, earning a first round bye.
In 8-man Action: both #1 Oakley (1A-D1) and #2 Camas County (1A-D2) have a first round bye this week, Murtaugh hosts Lighthouse on Thursday night, Carey is off to Grace, Valley hosts Potlatch - Dietrich to Council and Mackay comes to Hagerman.
2023 4A Idaho State Football Bracket
4A Great Basin Conference
|4A GREAT BASIN CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - TWIN FALLS
|5-0
|8-1
|2 - MINICO
|4-1
|6-3
|3 - BURLEY
|3-2
|4-5
|4 - CANYON RIDGE
|2-3
|6-3
|5 - JEROME
|1-4
|1-8
|6 - MOUNTAIN HOME
|0-5
|2-7
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
FIRST ROUND: 4A ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/27/23 @ Hillcrest - 7:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
|#16 CANYON RIDGE (6-3)
|#1 HILLCREST (9-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/27/23 @ Twin Falls - 7:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
|#13 LAKELAND (5-4)
|#4 TWIN FALLS (8-1)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/27/23 @ Bishop Kelly - 7:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
|#15 BURLEY (4-5)
|#2 BISHOP KELLY (9-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/27/23 @ Minico - 7:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
|#10 EMMETT (6-3)
|#7 MINICO (6-3)
|IDAHO 4A TOP 16
|OVERALL
|1 - HILLCREST
|9-0
|2 - BISHOP KELLY
|9-0
|3 - POCATELLO
|5-2
|4 - TWIN FALLS
|8-1
|5 - SKYLINE
|6-3
|6 - SHELLY
|4-5
|7 - SANDPOINT
|6-3
|8 - MINICO
|6-3
|9 - SKYVIEW
|6-3
|10 - EMMETT
|6-3
|11 - BONNEVILLE
|4-5
|12 - IDAHO FALLS
|3-6
|13 - LAKELAND
|5-4
|14 - PRESTON
|4-5
|15 - BURLEY
|4-5
|16 - CANYON RIDGE
|6-3
|Rankings based on MaxPreps.com
2023 3A Idaho State Football Bracket
Sawtooth Central Conference Standings
|3A SAWTOOTH CENTRAL IDAHO CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - KIMBRELY
|4-0
|9-0
|2 - BUHL
|3-1
|6-3
|3 - WOOD RIVER
|2-2
|4-5
|4 - GOODING
|1-3
|2-7
|5 - FILER
|0-4
|0-9
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
FIRST ROUND: 3A ACTION
|FINAL
|THURS- 10/26/23 @ Kimberly - 7:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
|8
|#14 GOODING (2-8)
|31
|#3 KIMBERLY (10-0)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/27/23 @ Snake River - 7:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
|#13 WOOD RIVER (4-5)
|#4 SNAKE RIVER (5-4)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/27/23 @ McCall-Donnelly - 6:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
|#9 BUHL (6-3)
|#8 MCCALL-DONNELLY (6-2)
|IDAHO 3A TOP 14
|OVERALL
|1 - SUGAR-SALEM
|8-0
|2 - HOMEDALE
|9-0
|3 - TETON
|7-1
|4 - KIMBERLY
|9-0
|5 - WEISER
|8-1
|6 - MCCALL-DONNELLY
|6-2
|7 - BUHL
|6-3
|8 - SNAKE RIVER
|5-4
|9 - TIMBERLAKE
|5-4
|10 - MARSH VALLEY
|2-7
|11 - FRUITLAND
|2-7
|12 - WOOD RIVER
|4-5
|13 - AMERICAN FALLS
|3-6
|14 - GOODING
|2-7
|Rankings based on MaxPreps.com
2023 2A Idaho State Football Bracket
Canyon Conference Standings
|2A CANYON CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - DECLO
|1-0
|9-0
|2 - WENDELL
|0-1
|5-4
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
FIRST ROUND: 2A ACTION
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/27/23 @ Bear Lake - TBD
(FIRST ROUND)
|WENDELL (5-4)
|BEAR LAKE (4-4)
|FIRST ROUND BYE
|#1 DECL0 (9-0)
|IDAHO 2A TOP 12
|OVERALL
|1 - DECLO
|9-0
|2 - NORTH FREMONT
|7-1
|3 - WEST SIDE
|6-2
|4 - NAMPA CHRISTIAN
|6-2
|5 - MELBA
|6-2
|6 - ABERDEEN
|5-3
|7 - BEAR LAKE
|4-4
|8 - WENDELL
|5-4
|9 - FIRTH
|3-4
|10 - MARSING
|5-3
|11 - MALAD
|4-5
|12 - GRANGEVILLE
|4-3
|Rankings based on MaxPreps.com
2023 1A-D1 Idaho State Football Bracket
Snake River Conference Standings
|1A-D1 SNAKE RIVER CONFERENCE
Final 2023 Regular Season Standings
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - OAKLEY
|6-0
|7-1
|2 - MURTAUGH
|4-2
|6-2
|3 - LIGHTHOUSE
|3-3
|5-3
|4 - VALLEY
|3-3
|5-4
|5 - CAREY
|3-3
|3-5
|6 - GLENNS FERRY
|1-5
|2-6
|7 - RAFT RIVER
|1-5
|2-6
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
FIRST ROUND: 1A-D1 ACTION
|FINAL
|THURS - 10/26/23 @ Murtaugh - 7:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
|26
|#6 LIGHTHOUSE (5-4)
|64
|#3 MURTAUGH (7-2)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/27/23 @ Grace - 6:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
|#7 CAREY (3-5)
|#2 GRACE (5-3)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/27/23 @ Valley - 6:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
|#5 POTLATCH (6-2)
|#4 VALLEY (5-4)
|FIRST ROUND BYE
|#1 OAKLEY (7-1)
2023 1A-D2 Idaho State Football Bracket
Sawtooth Conference Standings
|1A-D2 SAWTOOTH CONFERENCE
|CONFERENCE
|OVERALL
|1 - CAMAS COUNTY
|5-0
|7-1
|2 - HAGERMAN
|4-1
|7-2
|3 - DIETRICH
|3-2
|5-3
|4 - CASTLEFORD
|2-3
|3-5
|5 - HANSEN
|1-4
|1-7
|6 - SHOSHONE
|0-5
|0-8
|--- RICHFIELD (JV SCHEDULE) ---
|0-0
|4-3
|Rankings based on conference W/L standings
FIRST ROUND: 1A-D2 ACTION
|FINAL
|THURS - 10/26/23 @ Council - 6:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
|50
|DIETRICH (6-3)
|28
|COUNCIL (6-4)
|FINAL
|FRI - 10/27/23 @ Hagerman - 7:00pm
(FIRST ROUND)
|MACKAY (4-3)
|HAGERMAN (7-2)
|FIRST ROUND BYE
|#2 CAMAS COUNTY (7-1)
