BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Lori Vallow Daybell is one step closer to leaving the State of Idaho after Governor Brad Little signed her extradition to the State of Arizona.

Months ago, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs sent the required paperwork to Governor Little to extradite the convicted murderer back to Arizona to face charges related to the murder of her former husband Charles Vallow and attempted murder of her former nephew-in-law Brandon Boudreaux.

Governor Little signed the document obtained by KMVT October 23rd, that states that Arizona will pick up the cost of transporting her to Arizona and then will return Vallow Daybell after that trial to serve her time in Idaho.

She is currently in the Pocatello Women’s Prison serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of her two children; JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and her current husband’s former wife.

The date Vallow Daybell will be sent from Idaho is unknown.

KMVT received an exclusive written statement from J.J. Vallow’s grandparent’s Kay and Larry Woodcock that stated:

“1567.. The number of days keeps increasing as we fight for justice. !!FINALLY!!

We are not sure when she will be moved, but are thrilled with progress.

Simply knowing it’s in motion, leaves us feeling relieved and happy.

#justiceforcharles #justiceforbrandon”

Governor signs Lori Vallow Daybell’s extradition to Arizona (KMVT)

Governor signs Lori Vallow Daybell’s extradition to Arizona (KMVT)

Governor signs Lori Vallow Daybell’s extradition to Arizona (KMVT)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.