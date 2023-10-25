Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Governor signs Lori Vallow Daybell’s extradition to Arizona

She is currently in the Pocatello Women’s Prison serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of her two children; JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and her current husband’s former wife.
Lori Vallow-Daybell is currently in the Pocatello Women’s Prison serving life in prison without the possibility of parole.
By Heatherann Wagner and Gina Jameson
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:03 PM MDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:05 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Lori Vallow Daybell is one step closer to leaving the State of Idaho after Governor Brad Little signed her extradition to the State of Arizona.

Months ago, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs sent the required paperwork to Governor Little to extradite the convicted murderer back to Arizona to face charges related to the murder of her former husband Charles Vallow and attempted murder of her former nephew-in-law Brandon Boudreaux.

Governor Little signed the document obtained by KMVT October 23rd, that states that Arizona will pick up the cost of transporting her to Arizona and then will return Vallow Daybell after that trial to serve her time in Idaho.

She is currently in the Pocatello Women’s Prison serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murders of her two children; JJ Vallow, Tylee Ryan and her current husband’s former wife.

The date Vallow Daybell will be sent from Idaho is unknown.

KMVT received an exclusive written statement from J.J. Vallow’s grandparent’s Kay and Larry Woodcock that stated:

“1567.. The number of days keeps increasing as we fight for justice. !!FINALLY!!

We are not sure when she will be moved, but are thrilled with progress.

Simply knowing it’s in motion, leaves us feeling relieved and happy.

#justiceforcharles #justiceforbrandon”

Governor signs Lori Vallow Daybell’s extradition to Arizona
Governor signs Lori Vallow Daybell’s extradition to Arizona(KMVT)
Governor signs Lori Vallow Daybell’s extradition to Arizona
Governor signs Lori Vallow Daybell’s extradition to Arizona(KMVT)
Governor signs Lori Vallow Daybell’s extradition to Arizona
Governor signs Lori Vallow Daybell’s extradition to Arizona(KMVT)

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Fatal Car Crash
UPDATE: Man identified in Saturday’s fatal rollover crash in Gooding County
Twin Falls Police need your help in finding a robbery suspect.
Twin Falls Police searching for robbery suspect
Happier days for Larry Woodcock with his grandson, J.J. Vallow.
Grandparent’s of J.J. Vallow issue statement to KMVT on judge’s order to release J.J.’s body back to family

Latest News

Happy Retirement Tom!
Longtime KMVT employee, Tom Frank, retiring after 48 years of service to the community
Fatal crashes in Idaho.
The number of fatalities on Idaho roads in 2023, surpass all of 2022
Magic Valley Paramedics
Fit and Well Idaho: National First Responders Day
River Christian Fellowship to host Harvest Block Party and food drive to benefit the Valley House
Furry Friday: Milo
Furry Friday: Milo