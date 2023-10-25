Advertise with Us
Minidoka County holds town hall meeting to discuss supplemental levy

By Dereka Kay
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Minidoka County School District is seeking approval for a supplemental levy for $2,250,000 for two years, starting in July 2024.

During a town hall meeting at the Wilson Theatre on Tuesday night, the district’s superintendent and business manager shared that this levy would be a renewal of an existing levy that was approved last legislative. The levy will allow the district to pay for Maintenace and repairs, and other expenditures that exceed the general funds from the state.

Minidoka School District is a joint county school district, which means the levy will benefit students that live in the Lincoln, Cassia and Jerome County. Additionally, the overall tax rate from the school district will decrease due to the extra funds received from the state.

“So, for this levy in particular, a little bit more is allocated to the technology, safety and security section. A lot of this is because our network infrastructure is outdated and were running into bandwidth issues across the district, and to make sure we can get that up and running, we’ve allotted a chunk of change there to make sure that can get covered.,” said Business Manager, Daryl Kent. “The rest of it is going to safety and security which is our door locks, our fencing units, things on those sides to make sure that our premises are secure.”

If the $2 million levy is approved, $1.3 million will go towards technology safety and security, $300,000 for equipment and furniture and the rest will go towards maintenance. Voting will be on November 7th.

