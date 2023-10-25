Oregon Trail Rec. Dist. seeking to change the way they are funded on the upcoming November 7 election

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the November 7 election less than two weeks away, the Oregon Trail Recreation District in Burley is seeking to change the way the recreation district is funded.

The Oregon Trail Recreation District was founded in 2006 to give the community more recreational opportunities, for adults and kids alike.

Now, they have grown to service roughly 2,500 kids and hundreds of adults each year through their many programs.

They have basketball, pickleball, the early morning walking group, and being the host to the Over 60 and Getting Fit Classes and many others.

With the growth and popularity of the programs offered, the rec district has begun to outgrow the space, and would like to bring more programs to the community, but to do that, they are proposing to the voters a change to the way they are funded.

“Currently, back in 2006, it was set where it is $36 per household if you are in our district per year, and we are trying to go to a levy tax based system with a maximum rate of 0.048% which is $48 per 100,000 in property taxes,” said Jarrett VanBiezen, the supervisor of the Oregon Trail Rec District.

While this is an increase in the rate the tax base will pay, the rec district will be able to expand on the services offered, and expand on the building to include more gym space and offer more programs.

“I mean the biggest thing is all of our youth program, especially these days with electronics, social media, trying to get kids off electronics, we offer all kinds of sports programs and unique ones too, to get the kids out socializing, being active, we have a jump roping class, youth pickle ball clinics,” said VanBiezen.

He says the last thing he wants to do is increase the fees that are required to participate in the programs, he wants to keep them affordable so all kids and adults can play.

The election is on November 7.

You must be on the Oregon Trail Recreation District area to vote for this ballot item.

For more information, you can visit this link or call (208) 678-6879.

