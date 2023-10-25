Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Minico High School’s new ag building

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Minico High School in Rupert is in the heart of Idaho’s ag country and on October 23rd, the school broke ground on its all-new ag building that will provide more opportunities to students looking to get more into agriculture.

“This year we had 1,100 students that signed up for one of our ag classes as their first elective,” said Minico Ag Teacher Rick Stimpson.

“Obviously, we can’t serve that many because we just don’t have room for it, but with this new facility and the things we’ll be able to offer and the room that we’ll have, we’ll be able to serve more of those students.”

Minico’s student body is listed at 1,146 students so nearly every student had an agriculture elective on their list for the upcoming school year.

This demand for agriculture classes led to Minico applying for the Idaho Career Ready Student Grant to build this new ag building.

They received money from the grant with the help of Idaho State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Debbie Critchfield, who was in attendance at the groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend education dollars than supporting the development of skills, supporting our communities and just building up the industries of our local towns,” Critchfield said.

Some of the programs offered in the new ag building include multiple types of sciences such as: food, animal, ag and plant. Minico plans to offer horticulture and a welding programs as well.

Students’ excitement is already beginning to build ahead of the building’s opening.

“I’m so excited, it gives us like the different opportunities of having more projects to be able to work on and more welding opportunities, just more ag opportunities,” said Minico sophomore FFA member Sidney Hamilton.

The Minico ag building will begin laying concrete on November 1 and it is expected to be completed already in January.

