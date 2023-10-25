Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Senator Mike Crapo talks to KMVT before the speaker vote about the current state of Government business in D.C.

It’s been three weeks since the house of representatives had a speaker. Which meant that no business could be conducted during that time.
File
File(KMVT)
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —With the house vote and a new speaker in charge government business has been backed up for weeks the Senate in Washington D.C. has continued to work.

That includes Idaho Senator Mike Crapo who spoke with KMVT shortly before the vote this morning for the house speaker was taken at the capitol.

It’s been three weeks since the house of representatives had a speaker. Which meant that no business could be conducted during that time. That and the nation is three weeks away from the government shutting down once again.

Senator Crapo says, “We’ve got to get something going the house must be able to operate if for no other reason then to help us to deal with the coming budget crisis when we will essentially face another government shutdown in about 25 days. And we need to frankly stop the six billion dollars President Biden has said he is going to give to Iran or has already tried to give to Iran. We need to stop that money because that money will go right into frankly hurting American troops and American interests as well as the Israelis so there’s a lot of reasons, we need the house to become operational.”

Senator Crapo has backed support of Israel in the Senate which can hopefully move forward now that a speaker had been voted in.

In the current round of voting Idaho’s two representative were present for the vote and records show they both backed Johnson for speaker.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Fatal Car Crash
UPDATE: Man identified in Saturday’s fatal rollover crash in Gooding County
Twin Falls Police need your help in finding a robbery suspect.
Twin Falls Police searching for robbery suspect
Happier days for Larry Woodcock with his grandson, J.J. Vallow.
Grandparent’s of J.J. Vallow issue statement to KMVT on judge’s order to release J.J.’s body back to family

Latest News

River Christian Fellowship to host Harvest Block Party and food drive to benefit the Valley House
Furry Friday: Milo
Furry Friday: Milo
Live on Rise and Sine: Harvest Party and Food Drive
Live on Rise and Sine: Harvest Party and Food Drive
State flood management grant program previously required annual approval
Southern Idaho Morning Forecast 10-27
Liyah Babayan is running for Twin Falls City Council seat 3.
Meet the Candidate: Liyah Babayan