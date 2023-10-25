Senator Mike Crapo talks to KMVT before the speaker vote about the current state of Government business in D.C.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —With the house vote and a new speaker in charge government business has been backed up for weeks the Senate in Washington D.C. has continued to work.

That includes Idaho Senator Mike Crapo who spoke with KMVT shortly before the vote this morning for the house speaker was taken at the capitol.

It’s been three weeks since the house of representatives had a speaker. Which meant that no business could be conducted during that time. That and the nation is three weeks away from the government shutting down once again.

Senator Crapo says, “We’ve got to get something going the house must be able to operate if for no other reason then to help us to deal with the coming budget crisis when we will essentially face another government shutdown in about 25 days. And we need to frankly stop the six billion dollars President Biden has said he is going to give to Iran or has already tried to give to Iran. We need to stop that money because that money will go right into frankly hurting American troops and American interests as well as the Israelis so there’s a lot of reasons, we need the house to become operational.”

Senator Crapo has backed support of Israel in the Senate which can hopefully move forward now that a speaker had been voted in.

In the current round of voting Idaho’s two representative were present for the vote and records show they both backed Johnson for speaker.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.