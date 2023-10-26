Behind the Business: King Philly & Sweet T’s

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For almost a year now, a group of entrepreneurs have been bringing an authentic taste of Philly right here to Twin Falls

It’s called King Philly, and you might have noticed their small cart outside the old Red Lion along Blue lakes, or at their new location at the Lynwood Shopping Complex.

“King Philly is an authentic cheese steak; onions, peppers, mushrooms, ribeye steak,” said co-owner Michael Patrick.

“But also, we have our own special sauce that we’ve created that seems to have made a splash here in town. Our sandwich is likened to that of a North Philly style,” sod co-owner Aaron Kelly.

But that north Philly cheese steak is just the tip of the iceberg. By combining multiple business ventures, this group of business savvy individuals have started to develop an empire of good eats, sweet treats, and community love.

“We came here (Lynwood) because we opened up the Sweet T’s Snack Bar, and the Sweet T’s Snack Bar is gonna have our cupcakes, we have nachos and hotdogs, chili dogs and all the things like that. We wanted to do this for Twin Falls High, we wanted to give back to the community by giving them a home,” said Patrick.

Located in the Lynwood, Sweet T’s Snack Bar is simply a safe and affordable spot for teens to hang out and grab a bite to eat.

“Every day we have somewhere between 5 and 25 kids come in for lunch, it just gives them something to do and somewhere to go that is safe, where they’re being watched and not getting into trouble,” said co-owner Tiffany Mitchell.

Beyond Sweet T’s snack bar and the King Philly cart in the Lynwood, the group also has a footprint in downtown Twin Falls with the King Philly restaurant and Sweet T ‘s Cupcakery.

“The idea to do both came about because at a certain point in time there was so much growth from the cart, because we started initially out on the cart in front of the old Red Lion, canyon springs but the demand got to be so much that it gave us an opportunity to create more items and expand the menu and we wouldn’t have been able to do that with the cart, so the shop plays a pivotal role in that,” said Kelly.

The King Philly restaurant features a wide selection of foods; from Philly cheese to burgers, nachos and fries to even a full authentic soul food feast on Sunday evenings.

And if you’re looking for some unique and affordable catering for your next event, they’ve got you covered.

“Just come down to 600 main avenue north, you will always find someone there. We can be recruited in person, we can be recruited over the phone, smoke signals, sign language… you let us know,” said Kelly.

But don’t worry if you have happened to forget your smoke signals. All of King Philly and Sweet T’s services can be reached by calling 208-733-5893.

