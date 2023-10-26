CSI hosted two-day energy event on campus

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI is hosting a two-day event called Energy Days from October 25th to October 26th.The event is a recruitment activity where students of CSI can learn more about the energy industry and their opportunities for employment.

Idaho has a large energy industry, with Idaho national laboratory being around for over 75 years. The laboratory also brought their siblings with them to host the event-- Idaho Environmental Coalition, the Naval Reactors Facility and their utility partner Idaho Power were present to speak with students and to recruit.

“To Twin Falls, this is our opportunity to come here and reinvent ourselves, reintroduce ourselves and say these are the job opportunities, internship opportunities, what we’re doing with energy transition, why it matters to the community and our business partner,” said INL’s Manager of Work Force & Economic Development Programs, Hope Morrow.

INL hires over 500 interns each year. They utilize the internship programs at CSI to provide additional opportunities for students after they graduate and to pipeline students into permanent positions.

“There’s a lot of different areas of disciplines that INL hires for. A big area is cyber security researchers, different engineering disciplines, as well as business,” said INL’s University Recruiting Manager, Ali Josephson. “So, although we do a lot of energy and science, we’re also a business, so we hire interns and full-time positions in communitions, in finance and business disciplines as well.”

Tomorrow, October 26th is day two of Energy Days. Starting at 7:30 a.m. INL and IEC will hold a community breakfast followed by a student forum in Taylor North Café. Visit Idaho National Laboratory’s website to apply for internships, and full-time work positions online.

