Fish and Game reports two mule deer left to waste near Hagerman

By Gina Jameson
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 7:47 PM MDT
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is investigating a report of two mule deer left to waste near Hagerman.

In a press released issued Wednesday, Fish and Game officers received a report of two wasted mule deer off Crows Nest Road; the wasted deer were found within Unit 46 in Twin Falls County.

The release notes that evidence collected at the scene leads officers to believe both deer were shot and then transported and dumped at the location they were found.

Only the antlers were removed from the buck and edible portions of both deer were left to rot.

It’s suspected that the deer were dumped on October 16th or 17th.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Senior Conservation Officer Kayla Brauer at 208-914-3609 or call the Citizens Against Poaching Hotline at 1-800-632-5999. You can remain anonymous through the hotline.

Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) is a nonprofit organization established in 1981 in cooperation with Idaho Fish and Game. CAP offers monetary rewards for reporting wildlife crimes that result in Fish and Game conservation officers catching violators.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

