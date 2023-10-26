Advertise with Us
Have student loans? Domino’s is giving you free pizza

FILE - Domino's is giving away pizza to people with student loans.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:02 AM MDT
(CNN) - Domino’s understands people might be feeling the pinch now that student loan repayments have resumed.

To help out, they are giving away $1 million worth of emergency pizza.

Each day, the chain is offering 4,200 codes for a free, medium two-topping pizza. This will continue until it reaches $1 million.

Codes must be redeemed by Dec. 10.

Customers can apply online.

