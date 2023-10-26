ISP investigating fatal pedestrian versus vehicle crash in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatality crash that occurred Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at approximately 7:41 p.m. westbound Interstate 84 just west of exit 44, in Meridian.

A 61-year-old woman from Marsing was driving a 2015 Toyota Highlander, when she collided with a male pedestrian that was trying to cross the lanes of travel. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

The Ada County coroner is working on identification of the pedestrian.

Traffic was completely blocked for 5 hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

