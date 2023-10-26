Minico Spartans gear up for first round playoff action Friday night

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans enter the 4A state tournament as the 7th seed, after losing to Twin Falls last Friday in the Great Basin championship game.

Regardless, they still secured a home playoff game as they welcome 10th-seeded Emmett on Friday.

The Spartans have now made the playoffs for the 10th straight year and look to continue their success from a year ago.

Minico beat Vallivue and Blackfoot in the first two rounds before losing to Bishop Kelly in the semi-finals.

The Spartans know that if they want to make another deep run in the postseason, they must be disciplined on both sides of the ball as they have increased their intensity in practice.

“We’re going over all our coverages, and going over all our plays, and getting everything right like we should have it,” senior defensive back Paxton Twiss said. “We’re in go mode, we have to be more intense.”

The Spartans host Emmett on Friday, where the Huskies closed the regular season at 6-3 while finishing third in the 4A Southern Idaho conference.

Minico and Emmett have one mutual opponent in common this season, Twin Falls.

Emmett fell 28-14 to the Bruins at the end of September. They also gave 2nd-seeded Bishop Kelly a run in a close game in a 42-35 loss.

A seven vs ten-seed game is always a close one, so the Spartans must be locked in for the matchup.

The action kicks off on Friday at 7:00 p.m., under the lights from Minico High School.

