Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Minico Spartans gear up for first round playoff action Friday night

The Spartans have now made the playoffs for the 10th straight year and look to continue their success from a year ago.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:24 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans enter the 4A state tournament as the 7th seed, after losing to Twin Falls last Friday in the Great Basin championship game.

Regardless, they still secured a home playoff game as they welcome 10th-seeded Emmett on Friday.

The Spartans have now made the playoffs for the 10th straight year and look to continue their success from a year ago.

Minico beat Vallivue and Blackfoot in the first two rounds before losing to Bishop Kelly in the semi-finals.

The Spartans know that if they want to make another deep run in the postseason, they must be disciplined on both sides of the ball as they have increased their intensity in practice.

“We’re going over all our coverages, and going over all our plays, and getting everything right like we should have it,” senior defensive back Paxton Twiss said. “We’re in go mode, we have to be more intense.”

The Spartans host Emmett on Friday, where the Huskies closed the regular season at 6-3 while finishing third in the 4A Southern Idaho conference.

Minico and Emmett have one mutual opponent in common this season, Twin Falls.

Emmett fell 28-14 to the Bruins at the end of September. They also gave 2nd-seeded Bishop Kelly a run in a close game in a 42-35 loss.

A seven vs ten-seed game is always a close one, so the Spartans must be locked in for the matchup.

The action kicks off on Friday at 7:00 p.m., under the lights from Minico High School.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Fatal Car Crash
UPDATE: Man identified in Saturday’s fatal rollover crash in Gooding County
Twin Falls Police need your help in finding a robbery suspect.
Twin Falls Police searching for robbery suspect
Happier days for Larry Woodcock with his grandson, J.J. Vallow.
Grandparent’s of J.J. Vallow issue statement to KMVT on judge’s order to release J.J.’s body back to family

Latest News

The Golden Eagles will welcome Colorado Northwestern Community College Friday at 6:00 p.m., as...
CSI volleyball wraps up regular season with two home games
The Idaho high school football playoffs began Thursday night, where multiple area teams came...
Kimberly, Murtaugh, and Dietrich roll by opponents to advance to the second round of the playoffs
Jamarion Parker rushing into the end zone for a touchdown against SLUH on Friday, Oct. 20
Spectrum Athlete Spotlight: Jamarion Parker
Many fans and family gathered at the Twin Falls City Pool Wednesday for the 4A District swim...
Twin Falls boys/Wood River girls take first place at district swim meet