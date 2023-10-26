Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Missing 5-year-old’s body found in dumpster, officials say

Authorities said an investigation is being carried out to determine the 5-year-old's cause of death. (WTMJ, MILWAUKEE POLICE DEPT, CNN)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:10 PM MDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (Gray News) – Police in Wisconsin said they located the body of a 5-year-old child who had been missing since Wednesday afternoon in a dumpster.

The Milwaukee Police Department said Prince McRee’s body was found on W. Vliet Street shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities said an investigation is being carried out to determine Prince’s cause of death.

They also said a 27-year-old man and 15-year-old boy were taken into custody in connection with the case.

“The Milwaukee Police Department sends our deepest condolences to the family and everyone impacted by this tragedy,” the police department said in a release.

Anyone who may have any information related to this case is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Fatal Car Crash
UPDATE: Man identified in Saturday’s fatal rollover crash in Gooding County
Twin Falls Police need your help in finding a robbery suspect.
Twin Falls Police searching for robbery suspect
Happier days for Larry Woodcock with his grandson, J.J. Vallow.
Grandparent’s of J.J. Vallow issue statement to KMVT on judge’s order to release J.J.’s body back to family

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday.
Biden talks with Chinese foreign minister as he prepares for potential meeting with Xi
This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Insignia 6-Quart...
Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries
Bryan Kohberger enters a courtroom for a hearing in Moscow, Idaho, on Thursday, Oct. 26,...
Idaho judge upholds indictment against man accused of fatally stabbing 4 college students
River Christian Fellowship to host Harvest Block Party and food drive to benefit the Valley House
Furry Friday: Milo
Furry Friday: Milo