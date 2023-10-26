President has ordered flags to fly at half-staff out of respect for victims and families of Maine mass shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Office of Idaho Governor Brad Little, the President has ordered the lowering of flags to half-staff immediately as a mark of respect for the victims in Lewiston, Maine.

The flag should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Monday, October 30, 2023.

The President’s order overlaps with an existing half-staff flag directive from the Office of the Governor to honor 36-year-old Post Falls Police Officer Nicholas McDaniel, who died while on duty Sunday.

The Governor’s Office is updating its flag directive to end at sunset on Monday, October 30.

