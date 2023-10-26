Advertise with Us
Twin Falls boys/Wood River girls take first place at district swim meet

Many fans and family gathered at the Twin Falls City Pool Wednesday for the 4A District swim meet.
By Kole Emplit
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:24 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many fans and family gathered at the Twin Falls City Pool Wednesday for the 4A District swim meet.

This was the last opportunity for the student-athletes to qualify for the state meet next weekend in Boise.

The Twin Falls Boys and Wood River girls came away with the overall win for their respective sides.

The state swim meet begins next Friday in Boise.

Full results will be posted once they are made available to KMVT.

