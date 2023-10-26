Workshops on openness in government being held in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Meetings in Idaho follow a specific set of guidelines and laws that allow government around the state to be open and transparent.

Government Transparency: Setting the Record Straight is a series of 4 monthly workshops to help the average citizen understand the complexities of the government. Topics like transparent Idaho, campaign finance and lobbying, open meeting law, and the public records act are being discussed.

The goal is to foster open government and get the public engaged with what goes on in their community.

Sometimes meeting violations like the Land Board of Commissioners or the State Board of Education once they happen and only when they’re reported.

Secretary of State Phil McGrane says, “I think being honest in government, knowing when we make mistakes and how to make them better is part of the government being responsible to the people and respecting the beneficiaries who we serve.”

The workshops are taking place at the Capitol in Boise, but they are available online, more information can be found here.

