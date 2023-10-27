CSI volleyball wraps up regular season with two home games

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho’s volleyball team wraps up its regular season this weekend, as they host two games in the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

The Golden Eagles will welcome Colorado Northwestern Community College Friday at 6:00 p.m., as they play their first game in nine days following their loss to highly ranked Salt Lake Community College.

With two games left, the No. 10 Golden Eagles cannot win their conference, but can end the season on a high note and prepare for the Region 18 Tournament beginning next week.

CSI currently sits at 21-7 and has proven to be one of the best teams in the country.

“I think everyone underestimated us for a couple of years, but now that we have the confidence and the mentality, now we can give the community our best,” freshman libero Raiatea Campbell said.

The Golden Eagles have their names filled across numerous statistics in the conference.

They lead in points, kills, assists, digs and opponent digs.

When you lead in these categories, that confidence can build rapidly for a program, and CSI feels they are in a great position because of it.

“The confidence we have now, especially beating those ranked teams, means a lot,” sophomore hitter Alizaysha Sopi said. “Many teams counted us out in the beginning, but I feel like we just push through, and we don’t really care what anyone has to say. We’re just going to stay in our lane and get whatever we must do done.”

Following their matchup on Friday, CSI will host Utah State University Eastern at 1:00 on Saturday in their last regular season game of the year.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.