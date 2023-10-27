Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Fit and Well Idaho: National First Responders Day

The United States Congress declared October 28 as National First Responders day in 2017.
Magic Valley Paramedics
Magic Valley Paramedics(SK)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:55 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday, October 28 is National First Responders Day, and this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report takes a look at why this day is recognized.

The United States Congress declared October 28 as National First Responders day in 2017.

The intention was to recognize all of the first responders in the country who instead of running away from disaster, run towards it.

Randy Morris with Magic Valley Paramedics says this day is a good reminder of all the teamwork that goes into responding to emergencies, from the QRU volunteers, to the dispatchers, to the firefighters, and the police officers.

“In our community, we have a ton of first responders, and sometimes the first group that I always think of is our dispatchers, at SIRCOMM and at TwinCom, that take that initial call and then all of our Quick Response Units at the Fire Departments and the volunteer organizations, they go first, so for us to work together to provide the best care, we have such a supportive community in that aspect,” said Randy Morris, the clinical educator with Magic Valley Paramedics.

If you are looking for a way to thank an area first responders for their service on National First Responders day, Morris says the best way is to give them a high five, or thank them for their service when you see them out and about.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Fatal Car Crash
UPDATE: Man identified in Saturday’s fatal rollover crash in Gooding County
Twin Falls Police need your help in finding a robbery suspect.
Twin Falls Police searching for robbery suspect
Happier days for Larry Woodcock with his grandson, J.J. Vallow.
Grandparent’s of J.J. Vallow issue statement to KMVT on judge’s order to release J.J.’s body back to family

Latest News

Liyah Babayan is running for Twin Falls City Council seat 3.
Meet the Candidate: Liyah Babayan
Meet the Candidate: Gerardo Munoz
Meet the Candidate: Gerardo Munoz
Allison Hamilton pictured with husband, Photo: courtesy of Allison and family.
Tommy’s Express Car Wash to hold breast cancer donation drive
Drug Take Back Day
“Drug take back” day being held on Saturday