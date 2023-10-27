Fit and Well Idaho: National First Responders Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday, October 28 is National First Responders Day, and this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report takes a look at why this day is recognized.

The United States Congress declared October 28 as National First Responders day in 2017.

The intention was to recognize all of the first responders in the country who instead of running away from disaster, run towards it.

Randy Morris with Magic Valley Paramedics says this day is a good reminder of all the teamwork that goes into responding to emergencies, from the QRU volunteers, to the dispatchers, to the firefighters, and the police officers.

“In our community, we have a ton of first responders, and sometimes the first group that I always think of is our dispatchers, at SIRCOMM and at TwinCom, that take that initial call and then all of our Quick Response Units at the Fire Departments and the volunteer organizations, they go first, so for us to work together to provide the best care, we have such a supportive community in that aspect,” said Randy Morris, the clinical educator with Magic Valley Paramedics.

If you are looking for a way to thank an area first responders for their service on National First Responders day, Morris says the best way is to give them a high five, or thank them for their service when you see them out and about.

