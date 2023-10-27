‘Halloween on Mountain View’; a tradition for many, lives on another year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Halloween is almost here, and kids and adults are getting excited.

On Mountain View Drive in Twin Falls, the Alder Family has been going all out for Halloween since 2012.

“When it started here it was much much smaller, but each year it got a little bit bigger, we’ve done Goonies, we’ve done Hocus Pocus, but it’s harder to spread them out. Like Disney, we did Disney Princesses, people can go around and see all the Disney Princesses, we did Harry Potter last year, and created Diagon Alley so you can go around and see the characters,” said Dan Alder who puts on the entire display.

The theme this year, Pirate’s of the Caribbean. Local community members will be playing each of the characters from the first movie.

“A local person, Stan Sorenson, plays Black beard, a lot of people know Stan, and Angelica would be his daughter in the movie, a person who works at the hospital, one of the X-Ray techs is going to be Barbossa, so there is a lot of people in town who play the different parts,” said Alder.

Jack Sparrow will be here as well. He is coming from California.

When you arrive at the house, everything is thought out, from the music that will be playing, to the different backdrops, and a real live pirate ship which will be on location, the idea is to transport the guests to the movie.

When asked why he continues to do it, with the cost and the time involved, he has just one answer.

“Yeah, it’s a lot of work, but it makes people happy,” said Alder.

While he normally has his display on Halloween Night, this year he is opening it up to the community for one night only, this Saturday October 28th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to come by and see the display.

The address is 1443 Mountain View Drive in Twin Falls.

