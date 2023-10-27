Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Contests
Careers
Community Calendar
Obituaries
Tanks for Watching

Idaho Fish and Game continues to seek information on dead mule deer left near Hagerman

In Idaho is required by law to harvest all salvageable meat and to utilize it.
By Dereka Kay
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:33 PM MDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) --- On October 19th, Idaho Fish and Game responded to a report of two mule deer that were dumped off of Crow’s Nest Road near Hagerman and they are still looking for any information or witnesses.

Evidence was collected, leading them to believe the deer were shot and then dropped off at the location just a few days before being reported. In Idaho is required by law to harvest all salvageable meat and to utilize it. Leaving the caucus of an animal behind can result in being fined a ticket for illegal waste.

“They had been left wasted, something that we find both illegal but also unethical. They had removed the head or the antlers of the one deer which was a mule deer, buck or male deer. Unfortunately, someone had either harvested it or illegally taken these deer and then illegally left them without acquiring the meat as they properly should,” said Magic Valley’s Regional Supervisor of Fish and Game, Craig White.

Fish and Game are still looking for any tips or eyewitnesses involving the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Citizens Against Poaching, also know as the CAP Hotline, at 1-800-632-5999.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A risqué Halloween display in a Utah town is causing some controversy among residents. KSTU,...
City orders risqué Halloween display to be taken down
A 7-year-old football player gets a warning after making a field goal.
7-year-old football player kicks extra point, gets warning from league director
Fatal Car Crash
UPDATE: Man identified in Saturday’s fatal rollover crash in Gooding County
Twin Falls Police need your help in finding a robbery suspect.
Twin Falls Police searching for robbery suspect
Happier days for Larry Woodcock with his grandson, J.J. Vallow.
Grandparent’s of J.J. Vallow issue statement to KMVT on judge’s order to release J.J.’s body back to family

Latest News

Early voting kicks off in Brazos County
Jerome County opens new precinct location for upcoming election day
Allison Hamilton pictured with husband, Photo: courtesy of Allison and family.
Tommy’s Express Car Wash to hold breast cancer donation drive
Minico High School broke ground on a new ag building which will provide a multitude of new...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Minico High School’s new ag building
Idaho National Laboratory
CSI hosted two-day energy event on campus