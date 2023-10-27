Idaho Fish and Game continues to seek information on dead mule deer left near Hagerman

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) --- On October 19th, Idaho Fish and Game responded to a report of two mule deer that were dumped off of Crow’s Nest Road near Hagerman and they are still looking for any information or witnesses.

Evidence was collected, leading them to believe the deer were shot and then dropped off at the location just a few days before being reported. In Idaho is required by law to harvest all salvageable meat and to utilize it. Leaving the caucus of an animal behind can result in being fined a ticket for illegal waste.

“They had been left wasted, something that we find both illegal but also unethical. They had removed the head or the antlers of the one deer which was a mule deer, buck or male deer. Unfortunately, someone had either harvested it or illegally taken these deer and then illegally left them without acquiring the meat as they properly should,” said Magic Valley’s Regional Supervisor of Fish and Game, Craig White.

Fish and Game are still looking for any tips or eyewitnesses involving the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Citizens Against Poaching, also know as the CAP Hotline, at 1-800-632-5999.

