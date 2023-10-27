Idaho’s congressional delegation introduce “Don’t DO IT” Act on Capitol Hill in opposition to Lava Ridge Wind Project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — U.S. Senator Jim Risch, along with Senator Mike Crapo, as well as U.S. Representatives Mike Simpson and Russ Fulcher, all republicans from Idaho, introduced the “Don’t’ Develop Obstructive Infrastructure on our Terrain (Don’t DO IT) Act on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. This would require the Secretary of the Interior to deny any wind or solar energy project that is proposed on public lands, and that is disapproved by the State Legislature.

In March of 2023, the Idaho State Legislature unanimously passed a resolution in opposition to the Lava Ridge Wind Energy Project, a 370-turbine project encompassing 146,000 acres on public land near the Minidoka National Historic Site.

Senator Risch said in a statement to Fox News Digital that this bill “will empower Idaho and other states to prevent the federal government from implementing unwanted, obstructive, and misaligned wind and solar energy projects on public land, like Lava Ridge.”

Crapo also noted that “allowing state legislatures to have oversight on new wind and solar projects on federal land means the federal government and its agencies take into consideration the will of the people closes to the project.”

The Lava Ridge Wind Project has been highly contested here in the Magic Valley with vocal opposition being heard across the state to include the Idaho Legislature and Idaho’s congressional members.

